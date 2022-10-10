The North Texas volleyball team has already faced one of the traditional powers in Conference USA.
The Mean Green will take on the other Friday when they host Western Kentucky.
The North Texas volleyball team has already faced one of the traditional powers in Conference USA.
The Mean Green will take on the other Friday when they host Western Kentucky.
WKU (17-2) is 5-0 in C-USA play and ranked No. 23 in this week's American Volleyball Coaches Association poll.
UNT (9-11, 3-2) heads into that match with a little momentum on its side after sweeping Louisiana Tech on Sunday. The Mean Green matched their season high with 10 aces against the Lady Techsters.
Sh’Diamond Holly played a key role in UNT's win by posting eight blocks and six kills. Holly's performance helped her win Defensive Player of the Week honors from C-USA on Monday.
Holly leads C-USA with an average of 1.42 blocks per set.
UNT is hoping to carry over the momentum it picked up from its win over Louisiana Tech into its second game against a C-USA power. The Mean Green fell to Rice in five sets earlier this season.
The Owls (15-1) are 5-0 in C-USA and ranked No. 22 this week.
UNT's hopes to contend for the C-USA regular season title in soccer took a serious hit on Sunday when the Mean Green fell 2-0 at Rice.
UNT (7-5-2) is now in a tie for fourth place in the conference standings with Florida Atlantic with 10 points. UNT is 3-2-1 in league play with four games left in the regular season.
Rice is 5-0 in C-USA play and leads the league with 15 points, despite playing one less match at this stage of the season than any of the top five teams in the league.
UNT played Rice and UAB, the top teams in the conference standings, in back-to-back games. The Mean Green came away with a point for a scoreless draw against UAB but couldn't follow up with the win over Rice it needed.
UNT put 11 shots on goal only to come up empty against Rice goalkeeper Bella Killgore. Delaney Schultz scored both goals for the Owls, who put just three shots on goal.
"The difference today was Rice's goalkeeper plain and simple," UNT coach John Hedlund said after the game. "The 18 shots we hit, probably a quarter of them would have been in the net on most keepers. She played incredible."
UNT will look to rebound when it plays at Florida International on Thursday.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.