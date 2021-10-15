The stands were all but empty as the boos echoed through Apogee Stadium on Friday night.
North Texas still had a half to play, but its game against Marshall was essentially over.
The Thundering Herd made sure of that.
Marshall scored on six straight possessions in the first half and cruised to a 49-21 win over the Mean Green.
UNT coach Seth Littrell spoke earlier in the week about his team banding together and overcoming adversity. The Mean Green faced plenty.
UNT (1-5, 0-3 Conference USA) came into the night riding a four-game losing streak and had a short week to prepare following a loss to Missouri on Saturday.
Matters only became worse on Tuesday night when UNT dismissed starting wide receiver Deonte Simpson following his arrest in connection with a domestic dispute.
“They are overcoming the adversity in the sense of trying to compete and play,” Littrell said. “It would be less frustrating if we could pinpoint one guy. It’s been multiple positions taking turns making mistakes. There is only so much adversity you can overcome before it takes the air out of you. We have to get out of our own way.”
UNT failed to reach that goal against Marshall (4-3, 2-1).
The Mean Green opened their season with a win over Northwestern State. It’s been all downhill since.
UNT lost to rival SMU, dropped their first two games in C-USA play and saw its rally come up short in a 48-35 loss to Missouri.
UNT’s coaches and players pointed to their performance against the Tigers as a reason for hope heading into its game against Marshall. The Mean Green scored 28 points in the second half and made the game closer than it appeared.
Any momentum UNT had coming out of that game vanished in a flash on a night the Mean Green didn’t look like a team that was prepared to overcome the distractions of the last few weeks.
“We didn’t respond to adversity the way we wanted to,” running back DeAndre Torrey said. “We had a lot of outside stuff going on. We try to leave it outside, but sometimes it’s a lot to take in.”
UNT committed a whopping 17 penalties for 161 yards.
“It was a lot of uncharacteristic plays,” defensive tackle Dion Novil said. “We have to be aware of those situations and know that we can’t give those up.”
Marshall capitalized on those mistakes while running all over the Mean Green’s defense in the first half. Grant Wells completed a program record 18 straight passes, including his last 15 of the first half while rolling up 280 passing yards.
Wells went on to throw for 323 yards in a standout all-round performance. He threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another three.
The Mean Green couldn’t keep up. Marshall had a 348-132 edge in total yards in the first half.
“We didn’t make competitive plays in that stretch,” Littrell said of UNT’s defense during Marshall’s scoring run. “They were making more competitive plays than we were. They are a really good offense with a great quarterback. You are going to have to do a great job of tackling. When you have a chance to get off the field you have to do it.”
More than half of UNT’s yards in the first half came on a 75-yard touchdown run by Torrey, who was UNT’s lone source of offense for most of the night. The senior running back finished with 179 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Losing Simpson robbed UNT of one of its lone remaining weapons in the passing game. The Mean Green had already lost wide receivers Jyarie Shorter and Tommy Bush to injury earlier in the season.
UNT turned to a host of inexperienced players in the hope they would power their offense.
Wide receivers Damon Ward Jr. and Zhighlil McMillan made their first starts of the season against Marshall defense that came into the night allowing just 22.8 points per game.
The Mean Green struggled to get into any rhythm offensively. Quarterback Austin Aune threw two interceptions in the first half and managed just 41 passing yards.
“The issue offensively was we didn’t establish the run game,” Torrey said. “We came in and wanted to pound it. We went three-and-out and couldn’t get anything established.”
Marshall turned back UNT every time it threatened to get anything going. The Mean Green had four drives end with failed fourth down attempts beginning late in the second quarter.
UNT’s road to getting something going in Littrell’s sixth season won’t get any easier any time soon. The Mean Green are set to host Liberty next week. The Flames are 5-1 heading into a game against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.
“It’s frustrating,” Littrell said. “Our players are frustrated. I’m frustrated. Our coaches are frustrated. We have two options, lay down and give up, which I’m not going to do and no one on our team is and not one of our coaches are going to do. Or we can keep grinding.”