KISSIMMEE, Fla. — North Texas beat Drake 57-54 on Sunday morning in the final game of the ESPN Events Invitational, held at Disney’s Wide World of Sports.
The Mean Green (3-3) beat the preseason Missouri Valley Conference favorites who, like UNT, won a game in the 2021 NCAA Tournament with two last-second defensive stops to hold on to the victory Sunday.
“I told the guys in the locker room that was a good old-fashion rock fight,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “We’ve been through a lot and been in a lot of close games we couldn’t figure out how to finish, so to be able to win it like we did on the defensive end is huge.”
After scoring first, UNT put on a defensive clinic and held Drake to just five points in the game’s first nine minutes. However, UNT struggled to get the offense going and led just 11-5.
The Mean Green took as big as a 10-point lead in the first half and led 24-20 at the halftime break.
“We were getting stops, taking good shots and playing tough,” McCasland said of the first half. “We knew they were going to punch back, though.”
In the second half, UNT again jumped out to a strong start and grew its lead to as big as nine points but the return punch was a heavy one from the Bulldogs.
Midway through the second half, Drake went on a 7-0 run where they didn’t miss a shot and took a one-point lead with nine minutes left.
From the nine-minute mark until the final buzzer, neither team led by more than four points.
With 48 seconds remaining, UNT trailed Drake by one, but that was the last lead they’d have.
“We attacked the paint, got to the free-throw line and made stops,” McCasland said of the final minute. “It was great.”
A pair of free throws gave North Texas the lead with 23 seconds remaining. On the next Bulldogs possession, Thomas Bell swatted a would-be go-ahead floater out of bounds.
On the final defensive stop, freshman Aaron Scott walled up to force the Drake shooter into a tough layup and then raised up to grab the game-clinching defensive rebound.
He then went to the foul line and sank two free throws as if he were a veteran.
“I’ve been in situations similar to that in high school so I felt ready,” Scott said. “It means a lot the coaches put their trust in me to make the winning plays late.”
UNT was led in scoring on Sunday by Rubin Jones, who finished with a career-high 15 points and had four steals to go along with his four made field goals.
Bell chipped in 12 points. Mardrez McBride also scored in double figures with 11 points.
Drake was tabbed the 2021-22 MVC Preseason favorite and is coming off of a 26-5 2020-21 season that saw them earn an at-large bid into the Big Dance and upend Wichita State in the NCAA Tournament. In the most recent AP Top 25 poll, the Bulldogs earned two top-25 votes.
After three games in four days at the ESPN Events Invitational, UNT has nearly a week off before hosting Nevada at 1 p.m. Saturday.