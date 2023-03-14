Mean Green

Ashley Peters and Skylar Savage led North Texas softball to a pair of wins over Texas A&M-Commerce on Tuesday at Lovelace Stadium.

Peters dazzled with a seven-inning complete game with six strikeouts and no earned runs on five hits in a 4-3 victory for UNT (16-9) in the first game. Savage recorded a career-high mark of 10 strikeouts in a five-inning, one-hit performance to lead the Mean Green to an 8-0 win over the Lions (4-19) in Game 2.

