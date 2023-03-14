Ashley Peters and Skylar Savage led North Texas softball to a pair of wins over Texas A&M-Commerce on Tuesday at Lovelace Stadium.
Peters dazzled with a seven-inning complete game with six strikeouts and no earned runs on five hits in a 4-3 victory for UNT (16-9) in the first game. Savage recorded a career-high mark of 10 strikeouts in a five-inning, one-hit performance to lead the Mean Green to an 8-0 win over the Lions (4-19) in Game 2.
UNT hit three home runs across the twin bill, including Cierra Simon's first career grand slam in the opening inning of the second game. Simon finished 2-for-5 with four RBIs, two stolen bases and two runs scored.
Kailey Gamble hit her 11th home run of the season with a three-run shot in the first inning of Game 2. The home run was No. 30 of her career, moving her into fourth on the all-time leaderboard for North Texas.
Molly Rainey added a two-run blast in the second inning of Game 1 to help lift the Mean Green to a narrow win.
Up next: UNT hosts its first Conference USA home series of the season versus UTSA beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.
