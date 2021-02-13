Hammond, La. — The North Texas softball team stranded 13 runners on base and lacked timely hitting as it dropped its season opener, a 9-7 loss to Nicholls State as part of the Lion Classic.
GiGi Wall got the start for the Mean Green (0-1) and went 3-plus innings, allowing just one earned run on three hits and striking out five. Wall was one of 11 newcomers who made their debuts for North Texas in the game.
The Colonels (1-0) struck first with a pair of runs in the first inning with only one being earned. The Mean Green would respond with two runs of their own in the second inning off of a single by sophomore Candain Callahan. Nicholls State would then go on to score six unanswered runs over three innings to grow an 8-2 lead heading into the sixth.
Freshman Lexi Cobb would pick up her first career RBI on a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning after back-to-back-to-back walks had loaded the bases with no outs. Two more walks to junior Tayla Evans and freshman Rayna Lewis would drive in a run and cut the Colonels' lead to just 8-4.
Nicholls State would add a run in the bottom half of the frame to make it a 9-4 ballgame before the Mean Green made a late surge. Two walks would put runners on first and second before a double by transfer Molly Rainey made it an 8-6 game. An Evans walk followed by the second hit of the game from Lewis made it a two-run lead. The Mean Green would eventually get the tying run to second base before a strikeout ended the game.
North Texas will look to bounce back in the night cap of the tournament against Southeastern Louisiana, first pitch is tentatively set for 6 p.m.