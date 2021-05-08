RUSTON, La. — Before the lineups were even announced on Saturday, North Texas had clinched their first outright conference championship in program history. How did the Mean Green respond? By finishing off their fourth-consecutive Conference USA sweep with a second doubleheader sweep of Louisiana Tech with 6-0 and 3-2 wins.
“This season was a lot of growth,” head coach Rodney DeLong said. “At the start of the season we didn’t really know who we were, really had to take some time to settle in a grow up while we were playing a lot of young players. We found our way, found our fit and grew as a team and found a way to do what we were trying to do.”
The Mean Green will now turn their attention to the Conference USA Championships set for next week in Bowling Green, Kentucky. North Texas will be the No. 1 overall seed and not play until the afternoon on May 13.
“We’re confident, we feel good. We’re going to prepare and come in with some energy on Thursday,” DeLong added.
UNT 6, La Tech 0
Janie Worthington finished off the first unbeaten regular season by any North Texas pitcher with her first career no-hitter on Saturday. The Carnegie, Oklahoma, native moved to 9-0 on her rookie campaign with her second win of the weekend, tossing her second complete-game shutout in as many starts.
Worthington struck out five to move her season and career total to 89 and issued just one walk for the ninth one of her career. The win also gave Worthington a 6-0 record against Conference USA opponents. She became just the second freshman in program history to throw a no-hitter (Hope Trautwein – 2018).
The win also gave the Mean Green a new single-season win record at 36, topping the 35-win season in DeLong’s first year, North Texas also marked a new team double season record of 81 two-baggers.
North Texas struck early with a four-spot in the opening inning on only three hits. After a leadoff single from Tuesday DerMargosian followed by a double from Lexi Cobb, three-straight walks would drive in two runs.
A double from Rayna Lewis would plate a pair to make it a 4-0 game, North Texas would go on to leave the bases loaded in the inning and chase the La Tech starter before she recorded an out. A run would be added in the second on the second double of the game from Lewis that plated Cobb who had reached on a leadoff single.
The sixth run of the game would come when Tayla Evans led the fourth inning off with her team-high ninth home run of the season which drove in her team-high 34th RBI in 2021. Worthington would take a perfect game bid to the fifth but a two-out walk would give La Tech their first baserunner of the day. A hit batter and stolen base in the sixth would give the Lady Techsters their only baserunner to reach second all game.
Cobb would save the no-hitter with a diving catch in left on a ball that was bound for the corner and then a ground out and pop out would end the game and give Worthington a spot in North Texas history.
UNT 3, La Tech 2
The series concluded with a hard-fought 3-2 victory that was sparked by contributions from two players making their first career starts as DeLong rested a majority of his starters in the regular season’s final game.
Bailey Tindell earned her first start in the circle this season and threw 2.0 innings, allowed one earned run and issued no walks. Ariel Thompson picked up her second win of the season in relief with 5.0 shutout and no-hit innings where she issued zero walks and struck out three.
After the Lady Techsters took a 1-0 lead in the first, Bri Valdez recorded her first career extra-base hit with a one-out double to left in the second. Amarys Miller-Godsey followed Valdez by picking up her first RBI of the season with a single up the middle to tie the game at one run apiece. Both Valdez, Miller-Godsey and Meagan Youngman made their first starts of the year and for Miller-Godsey and Youngman it was their first career start.
La Tech would retake the lead in the bottom half of the second but the fourth inning would bring home two North Texas runs for UNT to take the lead for good. Mikayla Smith laced a double to left center to lead the inning off before Miller-Godsey walked with one out. A successful double steal would put runners at second and third and a two-out single from Cobb would drive in both runs to take the lead 3-2.
Thompson would be phenomenal down the stretch, only allowing two baserunners on a dropped third strike and an error in the field. She would retire the final five batters she faced in order to seal the win and sweep.