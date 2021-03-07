ARLINGTON — North Texas was only able to muster four hits and stranded seven runners in scoring position as they fell 2-0 to UT Arlington to close out play at the Boerner Invitational. The Mean Green (10-6) will continue on an 11-game road trip as they take on No. 9 Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Wednesday night.
“We just have to clear our minds and get past the weekend,” head coach Rodney DeLong said. “It is what it is, good teams learn failure and get better and we’ll see how this team handles it. We haven’t handled adversity very well yet, so we’ll see what we do with it.”
The Mean Green finished the weekend being outscored 23-10 over a five-game stretch that saw them go 2-3. North Texas didn’t score a first inning run all weekend and was only able to muster a run before the fourth inning in one of the five matchups.
Sunday’s finale saw North Texas go eight batters before picking up their first hit on a one-out single from Ashlyn Walker in the third. North Texas starter Hope Trautwein was tagged with the loss after going 4.2 innings in which she surrendered just one earned run on two hits, three walks and struck out eight Maverick hitters.
UT Arlington (3-10) would take the only lead of the game in the fourth after a one-out walk and double set up runners at second and third for a squeeze play attempt. The bunt wasn’t handled correctly and a throwing error on Trautwein allowed a pair of runs to come across the plate, the only two that would be scored the whole afternoon.
The Mavericks would threaten again in the fifth by loading the bases with two outs to force Trautwein from the game. GiGi Wall would come in and record a huge strikeout to leave the bases loaded and keep the game within reach.
North Texas had a chance to tie the game in the seventh after Rayna Lewis singled to lead off the inning and a walk to Walker would put runners at first and second with two outs for the top of the order, but the Mean Green weren’t able to push any runs across the plate.