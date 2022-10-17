The North Texas soccer team extended one of the more remarkable streaks in the history of UNT athletics on Sunday.
The Mean Green beat UTSA 3-1 for their second straight win, one that kept UNT near the top of the Conference USA standings.
What was even more important for UNT is that the win secured the Mean Green's 28th consecutive winning season. UNT coach John Hedlund has been around for all of them and has the Mean Green (9-5-2) playing well as the conference tournament approaches.
UNT is 5-2-1 in C-USA play.
"We take pride in it," senior forward Olivia Klein said of the streak. "John’s the man. He deserves it. We are proud that he's our coach"
Hedlund started UNT's program all the way back in 1995 and has guided the Mean Green to 16 conference titles and seven NCAA tournament appearances. UNT has always managed to finish over 0.500 regardless of the challenges it faces, including playing in subpar facilities early in his tenure and moving from league to league.
UNT has played in the Big West, Sun Belt and Conference USA. The Mean Green will make their debut in the American Athletic Conference next season.
"The players that we bring in and the staff around me make it work," Hedlund said. "We love playing at home and don’t lose at home in most years. It’s a good feeling."
UNT has two regular season games left starting with a game at UTEP on Sunday and is hoping to improve its position for this year's conference tournament. Rice (7-0) sits atop the C-USA standings with 21 points, while UAB is in second with 20.
UNT battled UAB to a scoreless draw before falling to Rice 2-0 earlier this month. The Mean Green have bounced back while scoring three goals in wins in each of their last two games.
Klein, Allie Byrd and Kat Burnell all scored for UNT on Sunday.
"The confidence has helped us the last couple of games," Byrd said. "Coming off the loss to Rice, we were losing confidence. It took one goal. It has continued to grow from there."
Hedlund credited the depth UNT has throughout its lineup for sparking the Mean Green's offensive surge.
Building on that run with a win over UTSA was rewarding for UNT. The Roadrunners knocked the Mean Green out of last season's C-USA tournament.
UNT got a bit of revenge on a day it secured yet another winning season.
"They’re a very good team," Hedlund said. "We wanted this one. We are waiting for some help and are hoping those teams in front of us lose a game or two. We will see how it goes."
UNT will head into a match at Louisiana Tech on Sunday with momentum on its side following a thrilling five-set win over UTSA last week.
Sophomore outside hitter Aryn Johnson posted a career-high 25 kills to lead the Mean Green.
UNT fought off a match point in the fifth set before Treyaunna Rush and Johnson posted back-to-back kills to give the Mean Green the win.
UNT (10-12) is 4-3 in C-USA play and in fourth place in the conference standings.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
