North Texas forwards Olivia Klein, 21, and Madi Drenowatz celebrate and Klein scored a goal earlier this season. Klein and Drenowatz both played key roles in UNT securing its 28th straight winning season on Sunday with a win over UTSA.

The North Texas soccer team extended one of the more remarkable streaks in the history of UNT athletics on Sunday.

The Mean Green beat UTSA 3-1 for their second straight win, one that kept UNT near the top of the Conference USA standings.

