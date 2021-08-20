The Mean Green won their season opener for a 16th straight year with a 7-0 shutout of Southern, outshooting the Lady Jaguars 43-0.
North Texas received contributions from many in the win, but newcomers were the highlight of the night.
“A really solid way to start the season,” captain Brooke Lampe said. “I’m proud of our team and for many of the newcomers who got to show off our depth, which I know will be huge for us this season.”
Redshirt freshman Miriam Espinosa scored her first collegiate goal, which came in the 38th minute, and Texas Tech transfer Madi Drenowatz scored a brace in her UNT debut. Drenowatz also led the team with four shots on goal.
Midfielder Taylor Tufts might not be new to the team, but the redshirt sophomore has worked her way this season into the starting 11. The Southlake Carroll product who was a first-team high school All-American appears to be back to her dangerous scoring ways after suffering a season-ending knee injury as a freshman in 2019.
Tufts on Friday scored the first goal of the second half against SU and then, a minute later, placed a perfect ball to Haley Roberson off a corner to give the Mean Green a dominant 5-0 lead in the 50th minute.
“We have a really dangerous attacking team and we still know we can get better,” Tufts said. “I’m excited to see how much better we can get.”
Newcomer goalkeeper Sarah Fuller wasn’t tested on Friday as the Lady Jaguars took zero shots and had the ball in the attacking third just 2% of the 90-minute match.
The Mean Green hit the road next and play Houston Baptist at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Briefly
The Mean Green’s 43 shot attempts on Friday were the fifth most in a single match in program history. ... UNT has shut out its last five straight season-opening opponents by a combined score of 31-0.