Tylor Perry didn’t hesitate when he had a chance to seal a third straight Conference USA title for North Texas on Saturday.
The Mean Green’s offensive sparkplug, who had hit clutch shot after clutch shot throughout the season, had seen all nine he hoisted in a game against Louisiana Tech – layups, short jumpers and 3-pointers – bounce away.
“My coaches and teammates were telling me everything was going to be all right,” Perry said. “When you have teammates and coaches like that it’s not hard to believe in yourself.”
That faith paid off when Perry hit the shot mattered in a 56-49 win over Louisiana Tech at the Super Pit that clinched the C-USA regular season title.
The junior guard crossed over from his left to right, pulled up and fired a 3-pointer with 56 seconds left and the Mean Green clinging to a 51-49 lead.
The shot dropped, setting the stage for UNT officials to wheel out a confetti cannon and begin a muted celebration in the Mean Green’s final home game of the season.
UNT’s players rushed to the middle of the floor, pulled on championship hats, cut down the nets and reflected on a journey few saw coming after the Mean Green were picked to finish sixth in C-USA’s preseason coaches’ poll.
Thomas Bell was one of the few key UNT players who returned after last season. The senior elected to take advantage of the NCAA granting players an additional year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic and came back for a fifth collegiate season.
“It’s a blessing,” Bell said. “This is what I came back for. We are going to enjoy this and celebrate tonight before we get back and prepare for the conference tournament. We are trying to lock in and focus.”
UNT coach Grant McCasland pointed to all his team has to look forward to after winning yet another C-USA championship. The Mean Green (22-4, 15-1 C-USA) locked up an NIT bid by winning the league’s regular season title.
UNT has its sights set on a whole lot more than that, including another conference tournament title and trip to the NCAA tournament.
“We have reached a goal, but it’s not the goal,” McCasland said. “This is a step. It’s not the top. I felt it in the celebration. It was weirdly measured because we know we have more to play for. It wasn’t like everyone hanging from the rafters.”
UNT won the C-USA regular season title two years ago when the conference tournament and NCAA tournament were canceled due to the pandemic. The Mean Green came back to win the C-USA tournament last season and went on to beat Purdue in the NCAA tournament.
UNT appears poised for another postseason run after winning 14 straight games, matching the program record set in the 1977-78 season. The Mean Green also set a new program high for conference wins in a season with their 15th of the year after knocking off Louisiana Tech (20-8, 11-5).
Perry helped deliver several of those wins in dramatic fashion. He hit game-winning 3s to lift UNT past UAB and Louisiana Tech in the Mean Green’s first meeting with the Bulldogs earlier this season.
Perry had scored in double figures in all but five of the games he had played in coming into Saturday. He finished with just nine points on 1-of-10 shooting against Louisiana Tech but came through late.
“The guys have a ton of confidence in Tylor,” McCasland said. “He was in timeouts saying that he was messing the game up and playing terrible. The guys told him that he was fine and would make it when it mattered.”
That key point came in the closing minutes. UNT seemingly had the game wrapped up after Rubin Jones hit a 3 and a pair of free throws to put the Mean Green up 49-40 with 5:35 left.
Louisiana Tech answered with a 9-0 run. Kenneth Lofton Jr., who led Louisiana Tech with 13 points, scored four quickly. He picked up a steal, which led to a Keaston Willis layup that tied the game at 49-49 a short time later.
UNT has relied on its defense all season and came into the night leading the nation with an average of 55.6 points allowed per game.
The Mean Green clamped down again and held Louisiana Tech scoreless over the final 3:45.
“The way we stayed steady late is a credit to the staff and to the approach of getting to the next play. Coach Hodge told the guys this is where we wanted to be,” McCasland said of associate head coach Ross Hodge. “He was telling them, ‘Let’s go win it.’”
That is exactly what Perry helped UNT do in the closing seconds. He drew a foul and hit two free throws with 2:19 left and had the ball in his hands again in the final minute.
There was little doubt where UNT would go with a chance to put Louisiana Tech away in what was a big opportunity for the program in front of a huge crowd.
UNT’s administration offered tickets at $13 dollars less than face value in honor of its 13-game winning streak.
A crowd of 8,522 turned out to see the Mean Green win a conference title, the fourth largest in program history and the largest since 1980.
Those fans rose out of their seats as Perry hoisted his 3.
“I have seen him take that shot hundreds of times,” UNT guard Mardrez McBride said. “I knew one of them was going to go down for him.”
That 3 was the only shot from anywhere other than the line that dropped for Perry. It was the only one from him UNT needed from him. Abou Ousmane, who led UNT with 13 points, swatted away a shot by Louisiana Tech guard Cobe Williams in the lane to put the finishing touches on the win.
“I trust in my work and what I do when I get to that spot,” Perry said. “It was a tough shooting night, but I continued to believe.”
UNT is hoping yet another title will pay off as more of the school’s students and alumni start to do the same.
“The atmosphere in here was awesome,” McCasland said. “The tradition takes time. We want students to love being at North Texas for a lot of reasons. Having a great basketball program can be one of them. The more they have fun at the Super Pit, the more they’ll want to come back.”