EL PASO — Tuesday DerMargosian and Maia Wark both hit the second home runs of their careers and Hope Trautwein struck out seven as North Texas run-ruled UTEP 9-1 in five innings on Friday night. Games 2 and 3 of the series are set for Saturday evening with the doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. CT.
“I didn’t like the pressure we put on ourselves early,” coach Rodney DeLong said. “But we finally relaxed after a couple of innings and some gritty at-bats in that big inning we had and got some offensive production from some kids that have struggling who are very capable. Hopefully this is the game that gets us going offensively because we’re throwing it good, we’re playing good defense and so it’s good to see us hit.”
The win Friday night gave UNT (21-9, 3-3 C-USA) its first road win over UTEP (8-17, 3-6 C-USA) since 2014. The Mean Green have now won four straight over the Miners dating back to 2019 and improve their current win streak to seven games.
UNT struck first in the game during the second inning after Kalei Christensen reached on one of three UTEP errors allowed Wark to come home after she led off the inning with a single followed by a walk to Kailey Gamble.
UTEP responded with a run in the bottom half of the inning after a pair of walks, and a UNT error pushed across an unearned run. Trautwein settled down to strand a pair of runners in scoring position to keep the game tied.
DerMargosian led off the third with a no-doubter to center to put North Texas back on top 2-1, and that would be the bulk of the offense until the top of the fifth inning when the Mean Green opened the floodgates in El Paso.
The Miners threatened in the bottom half of the third with two singles putting runners on the corners with only one out. Trautwein induced a big double play turned by Candain Callahan and Mikayla Smith to get the Mean Green off the field with the lead.
Tarah Hilton singled for her second hit of the game with one out to start a streak of seven-straight Mean Green hits. Wark then launched a no-doubter to left to score a pair followed by a double by Kailey Gamble, her first career extra-base hit.
Christensen singled to drive in a run followed by a single from Ashlyn Walker to put runners on the corners. An RBI double from Callahan gave way to an RBI single from DerMargosian. Tayla Evans drove in a pair on an RBI single to put the game in run-rule territory. Trautwein made quick work of the Miners with a pair of strikeouts in the bottom half of the inning to lock down the win and open the series on top.