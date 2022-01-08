North Texas found itself right back in pretty much the same situation it faced just a few days ago on Saturday.
The Mean Green were locked in a tight Conference USA game on their home floor.
UNT couldn’t close the deal Thursday in that same spot in a loss to UAB. Tylor Perry made sure this time around was different.
The junior hit two huge 3s in the second half, including one at the shot clock buzzer with less than a minute left that iced a 70-63 win for the Mean Green at the Super Pit.
The win gave UNT a second win in a three-game homestand and provided the Mean Green something to feel good about on a night they likely lost Jahmiah Simmons for the season due to injury.
“It was good to bounce back after taking a loss to UAB,” Perry said. “We knew they were going to come in and fight. They are very scrappy. We knew we needed this one.”
UNT (9-4, 2-1 C-USA) knew it couldn’t afford to drop to 1-2 in league play after struggling down the stretch in its loss to UAB.
The Mean Green had a chance to win that game but couldn’t come up with the rebounds or the key shots they needed to close out the Blazers.
UNT came through this time around, largely because of a few key shots from Perry. The junior scored a game-high 25 points and helped UNT pull away.
Perry hit a three early in the second half after MTSU (9-6, 0-2) had closed within one at 45-44. That shot wasn’t nearly as dramatic as the one he hit in the closing seconds to ice the game.
The Blue Raiders pulled within 66-60 with 1:41 left and still had a chance to rally when Perry was forced to hoist a desperation 3-pointer at the end of the shot clock.
The rainbow jumper hit nothing but net.
“That was one of the ones you try to get it up there close to the rim so you can get a rebound,” Perry said. “It felt good coming out of my hand. I was blessed to be able to make it.”
MTSU had no chance to rally after the latest in a series of big shots from Perry in his debut season with the Mean Green.
“Tylor is capable of doing that,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “We have talked to him about looking to shoot. When he does, the game opens [up]. It’s not the same when he’s thinking pass or dribble. He will be able to get guys involved when he looks to score.”
Perry ended up going 4-for-6 from 3-point range on a night UNT went 10-for-17 as a team.
Mardrez McBride hit three shots from deep and scored 11 points, while Rubin Jones added two 3s and finished with 10 points.
Josh Jefferson scored 19 points to lead MTSU, which led for much of the first half before UNT came back late. The Mean Green grabbed a 36-33 halftime edge after Perry capped an 11-3 run with a three in the closing seconds.
“They came out with a lot of energy and trapped,” UNT forward Aaron Scott said. “We went back to the huddle and drew up a plan to break the press. We executed and they got out of it.”
UNT led 66-55 late but still had to make a few plays late to close out the win.
The experience is one McCasland believes will benefit UNT.
“You need experience with a young team and nights where you have to fight back and find a way to win with different lineups,” McCasland said. “That shows who can do what. We took a step in the right direction in terms of closing the game out.”
The only downside to the night for UNT was losing Simmons, who went down with what appeared to be a significant leg injury. The graduate student began his career at Arkansas State in 2016-17 under McCasland before following him to UNT.
Simmons has battled injuries throughout his career and missed last season after tearing his achilles in preseason practice. He’s been a role player throughout his career. McCasland said Simmons found a way to contribute because of his effort and dedication.
UNT doesn’t know the extent of Simmons’ injury yet, but McCasland said the expectation is that it will end his season.
He came back on the court with teammates after the game on crutches.
“It was a heartbreaking night for our team and program with Miah going down,” McCasland said. “He is remarkable and what our program is about. I haven’t seen anyone go through what he has in his college career just to play games.
“He does it because he loves his teammates and basketball. He wants to win. He has made as big an impact on our program as anyone because he is about winning.”