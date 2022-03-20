The North Texas softball team won its first home series of the season Sunday with a 7-3 win over Florida Atlantic. The offense led the way again finishing with seven runs on nine hits.
“We hit a lot of hard balls today; I think we lined out three or four times,” coach Rodney DeLong said after Sunday’s game at Lovelace Stadium. “We felt good about it coming in, though, with the wind blowing the way it was. The kids had a good approach and did a good job. It was a good win for us.”
The Mean Green (16-6) started the game hot once again with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Kalei Christensen homered in consecutive games for the second time this year to give UNT a 1-0 lead. Ashlyn Walker then extended the lead to 2-0 with an RBI double to bring Kailey Gamble home.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, UNT extended the lead to 7-0 when Gamble hit a grand slam and Mikayla Smith followed up with an RBI single. It was Gamble’s first career grand slam and the first grand slam for the Mean Green since Rayna Lewis hit a grand slam against Incarnate Word on Feb. 26, 2021.
The Owls cut the deficit to 7-2 in the top of the sixth when Sara Berthiaume knocked in the first run with an RBI single followed by an RBI double by Jalynn Ford.
FAU added one more run in the top of the seventh inning before Skylar Savage stranded two runners to end the game.
Ashley Peters (9-3) started the game for UNT and held the Owls to three hits in the first five scoreless innings before FAU strung together a couple of good at-bats. Peters pitched 5 1/3 innings and tied her career-high in strikeouts (8) as she picked up the win. Savage relieved her in the middle of the fifth inning and pitched 1 1/3 innings.
Gamble led UNT on offense going 1-for-2 at the plate and adding two runs, four RBIs, one walk and a grand slam.
FAU’s Lynn Gardner (8-5) was charged the loss and pitched for five innings before being relieved by Donnie Gobourne. Gobourne pitched one hitless inning and recorded three strikeouts.
Cameryn Orland led FAU on offense going 1-for-2 at the plate with two of the Owls’ three runs.