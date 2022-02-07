Two of the hottest teams in Conference USA met when UTEP came to the Super Pit for a rare Monday game against North Texas.
UNT was fresh off a win over UTSA that gave the Mean Green an eighth straight win and their best start to a conference season in program history. The Miners were on a roll as well after winning six straight.
Something had to give.
The Mean Green made sure they weren’t the team that gave in during a 66-58 win.
UNT (17-4) blew open a close game with a 6-0 run in the second half and never looked back while moving to 10-1 in Conference USA play.
“It’s a credit to our guys,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “They have a mature approach and are dialed in to winning. These guys love competing for each other.”
That approach has UNT inching ever closer to a third straight C-USA title after posting their ninth straight win, the longest winning streak in McCasland’s five seasons at the school.
The Mean Green came into the night a game up on UAB in the conference standings and made sure they’d stay there in a rescheduled game.
UNT and UTEP (14-9, 7-4) were slated to play on Thursday before the game was pushed back due to inclement weather.
The Mean Green have found a host of ways to win during their run. They’ve leaned on star guard Tylor Perry at times and their defense at others.
Against UTEP, it was UNT’s post players who led the way.
The Miners blitzed Perry every time he came off a screen on the perimeter. The junior calmly made the smart play most of the time by whipping the ball to the open man.
More often than not that man was one of UNT’s frontcourt players. Forward Thomas Bell led UNT with 18 points, while Abou Ousmane, UNT’s other starting forward, added 17.
Mardrez McBride hit two 3s and scored 13 points, while fellow starting guard Rubin Jones added 10. Perry took just four shots and tied his season low with three points.
“We were aggressive,” Bell said. “They like to hard hedge a lot. It was an advantage for us. We were able to get the ball to Abou. Once we got it inside, we were able to get offensive rebounds and kick the ball out for wide open 3s.”
UNT shot 55.6% (15 of 27) from the field in the second half and took control, despite a solid performance by UTEP’s guard duo of Souley Boum and Jamal Bieniemy. Boum led UTEP with 20 points, while Bieniemy added 17.
Bieniemy came into the night off a 36-point outing in a win over Rice. The junior guard looked like he was on his way to another huge night while scoring 15 points in the first half, when UTEP dominated.
UNT trailed nearly the entire first half and was down by as many as seven before working its way back into the game.
McBride hit a 3 to tie the game at 19-19 and spark an 8-0 run that put the Mean Green up 24-19.
UTEP answered with an 8-0 run of its own that put the Miners up 27-24. McBride hit a layup in the closing seconds of the half to tie the score at 27-27 heading into the second half.
The game quickly turned in UNT’s favor when the Mean Green went on a 6-0 run and took a 41-33 lead.
Bell and Ousmane both scored during the burst.
“We locked in defensively in the second half,” Ousmane said. “We spotted them nine points in the first half. When we finally decided we weren’t going to let them get easy buckets, we were able to pull away.”
That change in approach on defense helped UNT limit Bieniemy to two points in the second half.
“He is a great player,” Ousmane said. “We let him get off to a hot start. We gave him some easy shots. We locked in after that.”
UNT was also more aggressive on the offensive end and outscored UTEP 11-4 at the line in the second half.
The edge UNT built at the line helped the Mean Green pull away in a clash of two of C-USA’s hottest teams.
“We have a lot of respect for UTEP and coach [Joe] Golding,” McCasland said. “Their pace and physicality in the first half got us on our heels. They were the more aggressive team. We settled in and figured out what it was going to take to win this game.”