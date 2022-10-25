North Texas linebacker Mazin Richards vowed after a last-second loss to UTSA over the weekend that the Mean Green would quickly regroup.
UNT had one of its first opportunities to move toward that goal Tuesday as it turned its attention to another huge game — this time at Western Kentucky.
The Mean Green were pleased with how their first weekday practice in advance of their game against the Hilltoppers turned out.
"Today was actually a really, really good practice for us," quarterback Austin Aune said. "We came out with a chip on our shoulders. Guys were running fast and locked in.
"We look forward to keeping that intensity throughout the week and into Saturday."
Showing up to practice ready to work might not sound like that important of a development. It certainly was for UNT this week considering the heartbreak the Mean Green suffered in a 31-27 loss to their most intense Conference USA rival.
UNT (4-4) was up three times in the fourth quarter and seemed to have put UTSA away on multiple occasions. UTSA (6-2) had an answer each time and won a battle between teams that went into the night tied for first place in C-USA at 3-0.
Wide receiver Zakhari Franklin fought his way through two UNT defenders to convert on a fourth-and-2 situation on a pass from Frank Harris on UTSA's game-winning drive. Harris then hit De'Corian Clark for a game-winning 10-yard touchdown with 15 seconds left.
UNT coach Seth Littrell often talks about the strength of his program's culture and pointed to it again as the reason the Mean Green have been able to quickly focus on their game against the Hilltoppers.
"Our players bounce back quickly and have great character," Littrell said. "They have a very strong bond with each other. They were obviously very disappointed after a hard-fought game.
"To come up short is never easy, but you have to go back to the drawing board, get back on film, correct your mistakes, figure out how we need to improve as a football team and move forward, because you can't let an opponent beat you twice."
That is especially true this week. The Mean Green and Hilltoppers (5-3) are both 3-1 in C-USA and are tied for second place in the league standings.
The conference did away with divisions this season. The top two teams in the standings will face off for the C-USA title at the end of year.
UNT is very much still in the conference title race.
"All our goals are still right there in front of us," Littrell said. "The biggest thing we have to do is stay focused, make sure we're moving forward, try to understand the big picture and get a week better."
UNT felt like it made progress toward that goal Tuesday.
Littrell: UNT missed opportunities
UNT managed just 22 rushing yards and 21 carries in its loss to UTSA, and yet it wasn't the Mean Green's lack of a running game against the Roadrunners that bothered Littrell most.
It was UNT's inability to capitalize on UTSA's commitment to slowing down the Mean Green's running backs in key spots.
UNT managed just two field goals in the first half and missed out on some opportunities in the passing game. The biggest came on the Mean Green's opening possession.
Cornerback Ridge Texada intercepted a Harris pass to set UNT up at the UTSA 42. A personal foul call on the Roadrunners pushed the ball to the UTSA 27.
Aune sailed a pass over the head of Jyaire Shorter, who was wide open for a touchdown. UNT went back to Shorter again on the next play. Aune threw a perfect pass that would have gone for a first down and possibly a touchdown only to see it bounce off Shorter's hands.
Those misses allowed UTSA to hold UNT to a field goal and stick with its plan of stopping the Mean Green's running game. UNT came back to hit on several big plays in the passing game but didn't make enough to pull out the win.
"They were committed to stopping the run," Littrell said. "We could have hit some big plays early, especially on that first drive, that could have opened things up a little bit."
UNT familiar with WKU quarterback
UNT will face one of the top quarterbacks in C-USA in WKU graduate transfer quarterback Austin Reed this week.
Reed led West Florida to the Division II national title in 2019 before entering the transfer portal. He has made an immediate impact for the Hilltoppers, throwing for 2,442 yards and 21 touchdowns while rushing for another six scores.
"He's a tremendous player," Littrell said. "I knew him when he got into the portal. He's obviously been very competitive through fall camp learning that system and winning the job. He manages the game very well."
Littrell, players decline comment on late TD
Littrell and his players declined to comment on Clark's game-winning touchdown catch.
Clark was locked in a one-on-one battle with Texada before leaping into the air and pulling the ball in. There was some question over whether Clark pushed off and should have been flagged for offensive pass interference.
"I wish I was allowed to comment on that stuff," Littrell said. "I'm not allowed to. The biggest thing is control what you can control and that's our football team and what we're doing. I can't control officiating, good, bad or indifferent. That's about all I can say on it."
UNT safety Sean-Thomas Faulkner was even more blunt.
"They scored a touchdown and we lost," Faulkner said.