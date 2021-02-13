HATTIESBURG, MS — The North Texas men's basketball team beat Southern Miss 68-56 Saturday afternoon for its third straight win and second win in as many days over the Golden Eagles at the Reed Green Coliseum.
UNT (12-6, 8-2) was led by by Javion Hamlet who scored a game-high 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Hamlet scored 13 of his 21 in the second-half.
Four of North Texas' five starters scored in double figures. Hamlet, Zachary Simmons, James Reese and Thomas Bell combined for 60 of the 68 points scored. Reese also grabbed a career-high eight rebounds to go along with also three steals.
This is the second straight year in a row the defending Conference USA champs have started 8-2 in league play.
The Mean Green return home next week as they host Western Kentucky on Friday and Saturday. Both games will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network (Facebook) and the Mean Green Sports Network.