MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Zion Hill captured the javelin title to lead North Texas men’s track and field to their highest-ever finish and point total at the Conference USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships Sunday at the Dean A. Hayes Track and Soccer Stadium as both the men and women each collected four all-conference honors.
Hill achieved his mark of 74.09 meters on his final throw to improve upon his North Texas program record and is now a two-time champion in the event as he was also the victor in 2019.
The Mean Green men totaled 80 points for a fourth-place finish throughout the three-day championship, outdoing the previous team bests of 77 points and fifth place in 2016. The UNT women tallied 41.5 points, their fourth-highest output since joining C-USA, for ninth place.
Davonye Jones was the high-point achiever for the men with his runner-up finish in the 200-meter dash in a career-best time of 20.80 seconds and third place honor in the 100 in 10.41. Also in the 100, Karlington Anunagba was second in 10.32 seconds, and Jared Johnson was fifth in 10.59. In the 200, two more Mean Green ran personal bests with Heronn Harrison, Jr. claiming fifth in 21.25 and Johnson seventh in 21.43.
Michael Gonzalez tied for second in pole vault with a career-best height of 5.26 meters, while Cody Bullard tied his personal record of 5.06 for fifth place.
Chris Samaniego grabbed fourth in shot put with a toss of 16.26 meters, and Kendal Maples was sixth at 16.09 meters.
Alec Esposito had a career-best time of 3:50.76 in the 1500 to finish sixth. Jack Beaumont also registered a personal best in the 5k in 14:32.12 for seventh place. Jordan Coates-McBride ran his best time in the 400-meter hurdles in 54.21 seconds to take eighth. In discus, Karl Sralla was also eighth with a mark of 56.38 meters.
Jaleisa Shaffer registered a pair of third place accolades in Saturday’s discus (48.66 meters) and Sunday’s shot put (15.59) to tally a team-high 12 points for the women.
The 4x100 relay team of Monica Johnson, Lyric Choice, Macy Burnham and Aneesa Scott raced to third place, and the 4x400 crew consisting of Burnham, Choice, Liah Collins and Scott took seventh in 3:48.10.
Johnson was fourth in the 100-meter hurdles, and Choice came in seventh in 14.34. In javelin, Skyler Guillot threw 41.72 meters for sixth place, and Sydney Rogers was eighth with a toss of 38.65.
A select group the of Mean Green track and field team will now prepare for the NCAA Preliminaries taking place May 26-29 in College Station.