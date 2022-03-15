Staff Writer
One of the better seasons in recent North Texas history appeared all but dead late Tuesday night in the opening round of the National Invitation Tournament.
The Mean Green had squandered a 10-point first-half lead and trailed Texas State by six with 39 seconds left.
UNT guard Mardrez McBride had one thought running through his mind at that point.
“We had to finish,” McBride said.
That was just what UNT did in a 67-63 overtime win over the Bobcats at the Super Pit.
Tylor Perry hit a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws in a run that tied the game up, and UNT cruised in overtime while making program history.
The Mean Green won its first appearance in the NIT and set a record for wins in a season while improving to 25-6. UNT, which is a No. 2 seed in the 32-team tournament, advanced to face the winner of a game between Mississippi State and Virginia that will be played Wednesday.
“This is what our team has done all year long, find a way to get it done when things are their bleakest,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “It’s a credit to our guys and how committed they are to each other, playing hard every possession and finding a way to win.”
UNT won two games earlier in the year on Perry 3s in the closing seconds.
The junior guard came through again, this time in a different way after Texas State (21-8) took its six-point lead at 56-50 in the closing seconds on a Nighael Ceaser dunk.
UNT needed everything to go just right after that and never lost faith.
“We have been through too many games together,” McCasland said. “We have found a way before. You keep trying to find a way to do it.”
UNT got the ball to Perry who drilled a deep 3-pointer while drawing a foul from Mason Harrell. Perry missed the free throw, but the Mean Green got the ball back off a turnover.
The Mean Green pulled within 56-55 on a layup from Thomas Bell and had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation after Ceaser made just one of two free throws with 23 seconds left.
UNT went to Perry, who hoisted a long three that bounced away. The Mean Green got a second chance when Abou Ousmane grabbed the rebound and forced a jump ball.
UNT had the possession arrow and got the ball to Perry again while trailing 57-55. He couldn’t connect on another three but drew a foul from Caleb Asberry with 2.5 seconds left.
Perry missed the first free throw before calmly hitting the next two to send the game to overtime.
“I was fine,” Perry said. “I left that first one short. Abou whispered in my ear to get it up there. It’s part of basketball. You are going to miss some. I was thankful to make two to get it to overtime.”
UNT held on from there. Rubin Jones hit two free throws early in overtime to put the Mean Green up 61-60.
UNT never trailed from there. McBride iced the game with two more free throws with 12.6 seconds left. UNT went 8-for-10 at the line in overtime.
“We fought to the end,” McBride said. “This time of year, everyone is good. It’s March. Everything is going to go down to the wire. We kept playing.”
McBride led the way with a career-high 24 points to lead four UNT players who finished in double figures. Jones added 15, while Bell and Perry each finished with 10 points.
Ceaser led Texas State with 14 points.
The concern for UNT heading into the night was how it would respond after a disappointing end to the regular season. The Mean Green were the defending Conference USA tournament champion and won the regular season title.
UNT was hoping to make its second straight appearance in the NCAA tournament but was bounced in the semifinals by Louisiana Tech.
The Mean Green had to regroup heading into the NIT.
“We worked so hard to be here,” Perry said. “This isn’t the outcome and where we wanted to be, but it’s a blessing to here and do something no team has ever done. We plan on keeping going.”
McCasland was confident that if his team got back into practice, it would quickly return to form for the NIT.
That is exactly what it did on a night it made program history yet again under McCasland with the program record for wins in a season and its first NIT win.
“It seemed right for this group that we would bounce back from the toughest loss of the season to win the game that set the record and win a game in the NIT,” McCasland said. “They are checking boxes that they will look back for the rest of their lives. There was history made with this group.”