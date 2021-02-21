BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — North Texas men's track and field completed the most decorated Conference USA Championship meet in Mean Green history with an overall team second place showing and earned four individual titles along with a school record Sunday inside the Birmingham Crossplex.
Antonio Delacruz became a two-time C-USA champion, the first Mean Green ever to do so, with his victories in the 60 (6.74 seconds) and 200-meter dash (21.22).
"Antonio had the best meet of his life," director of track and field Carl Sheffield said. "He does everything he has to in order to be the best sprinter on the track."
Joseph Squire improved his own North Texas record in the 60-meter hurdles to 7.93 seconds in his title-clinching race. Chris Samaniego's sixth and final throw of 16.22 meters in shot put moved him to the top spot to clinch his victory.
"Right after the men's shot put finals were announced, the buzz started getting around to the rest of the men. Then they heard he won the meet on his last throw," Sheffield said.
The UNT men totaled 114 points as a team, second to only Charlotte, which accumulated 177. The runner-up finish and team score are both program bests. The previous high placement for the Mean Green was a fourth-place tie in 2016, and the greatest total of 70.5 had been tallied in 2015.
"It was an awesome day. I'm very proud of our teams," Sheffield said. "They were dialed in from the beginning. The men's confidence has been very high all season. It was an impressive competition.
"There were only two senior men that competed for us this weekend. Everyone else could potentially return for next year, as well as the upcoming outdoor season."
Before this championship, there had only been two men in UNT history that had been C-USA champions with Eddie Wilcox winning the high jump in 2016 and Troy Taylor earning the 3k title in 2015.
The men grabbed 25 points from the performances in the 60-meter dash. In addition to the 10 earned from Delacruz, Samir Williams took third place in 6.81 seconds, Karlington Anunagba was fourth in 6.88, and Jared Johnson came in sixth in 6.91.
The 200 also registered a chunk of points behind Delacruz's lead. Davonye Jones raced to second in 21.55 seconds, and Williams was seventh in 22.44.
Kendal Maples garnered his best throw in shot put at 15.98 meters and a third-place finish. Jordan Coates-McBride clocked his fastest time in the 60-meter hurdles to grab fifth place.
Luke Canon ran a 1:58.08 in the 800-meter run for fifth place, and Clayton Boyce seized eighth in the 400 in 49.60, as did Braden Lange in the mile with a time of 4:24.16. The 4x400-meter relay team of Boyce, James Moten, Heronn Harrison, Jr. and Johnson concluded the meet with a fifth-place finish.
The women finished eighth overall with 37.5 points as Southern Miss won the title with 109. Jaleisa Shaffer snatched runner-up honors in shot put with a mark of 14.78 meters, and Macayla Needham threw a personal-best 14.49 for third.
Lyric Choice clinched second place in the 60-meter hurdles in 8.67 seconds, and Monica Johnson ran a career-best 8.77 for fifth.
"Our women's team also fared well, given the team we fielded," Sheffield said. "Bailey Ashmore, Lyric Choice and Jaleisa Shaffer ended their senior season in an impressive way. I'm so thankful for the way they went out. We're going to miss them."
The 4x400 relay team of Macy Burnham, Liah Collins, Kayla McDonald and Choice wrapped up eighth place in 3:53.58.
"We will take a few weeks to train and prepare for the outdoor season. I look forward to an impressive outdoor campaign," Sheffield said.