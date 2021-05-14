BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The highest winning season in program history came to an end Friday as North Texas (38-12, 18-2) fell twice to be knocked out of the 2021 Conference USA Softball Championship. The Mean Green dropped its game to UAB 2-1 before falling to Western Kentucky 4-2 to bring the season to a close.
The Mean Green have an outside chance of extending their season into a 2021 regional with the NCAA Tournament Selection Show on Sunday. If selected, UNT would be making its first appearance in an NCAA Regional.
“We overcame a lot this year — injuries to three of our top four hitters and a really young lineup. Our team grew,” coach Rodney DeLong said. “Some of our older players that didn’t play as much accepted that role and chose to be good teammates, and we just got better and better as the season went on.
“I’m proud of what we’ve overcome, I’m proud of what we did, I’m proud of the fight in our team.”
The Mean Green will finish the year with more than 60% of their at-bats and hits coming from newcomers with over 40% coming from true freshmen.
“I think this young group definitely moved the needle forward,” DeLong added. “I’m excited for our future.”
UAB 2, UNT 1
The battle between the two best teams in C-USA turned out to be a pitchers’ duel as the Mean Green and the Blazers combined for just three runs on seven hits.
Janie Worthington earned the start and was tagged with her lone loss of the season after surrendering one earned run on two hits with a walk and strikeout. GiGi Wall threw the final five innings of the game in relief, surrendering a run on two hits and striking out four.
UAB struck first with a solo home run to lead off the second inning, and the score remained 1-0 until the sixth, when Wall would retire 10 of the first 11 hitters she faced. A single, walk and single would drive in the second UAB run to make the score 2-0.
The Mean Green were able to get a run on the board in the bottom of the sixth after a Tuesday DerMargosian double plated Maia Wark, who reached on a walk to lead off the inning and was moved to second on a single from Mikayla Smith.
WKU 4, UNT 2
Hope Trautwein earned the start in the elimination game on Friday evening, throwing the 50th complete game of her career while allowing four runs on six hits and striking out six batters. WKU struck early in the game with a two-out solo home run in the first inning to go up 1-0, but after a double in the second, Trautwein went on to retire the next 11 batters she faced to keep the game close.
UNT got on the board in the third inning after a single from Ashlyn Walker was followed by a pair of fielder’s choices and errors by WKU to allow Smith to score to tie the game at 1-1. A leadoff home run by Kailey Gamble in the fourth gave the Mean Green their only lead of the game at 2-1.
Three runs over the last two innings gave WKU the lead for good and brought UNT’s season to a conclusion. The regular season champions have now been bounced from the Conference USA tournament in the semifinal round for the second consecutive season.