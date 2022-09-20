UNT press conference twitter

North Texas coach Seth Littrell and his players held their weekly press conference on Tuesday in advance of their game Saturday at Memphis.

 UNT sports information

The North Texas defense was on the field for 78 plays Saturday in the Mean Green’s game at UNLV.

Not many of them were highlight worthy for UNT.

Seth Littrell mug

Seth Littrell

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Tags

Recommended for you