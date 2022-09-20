The North Texas defense was on the field for 78 plays Saturday in the Mean Green’s game at UNLV.
Not many of them were highlight worthy for UNT.
Defensive tackle Roderick Brown posted his first sack of the season. And that was about it for the Mean Green in a 58-27 loss to the Rebels.
UNT did manage two other tackles for loss but came up empty as far as forcing turnovers.
There are a host of areas where UNT (2-2) is looking to improve heading into a game at Memphis (2-1) on Saturday. Big-play production defensively is near the top of the list.
UNT has often taken a bend-but-don’t-break approach this season. It has been effective at times, particularly in a season-opening win over UTEP.
Those high points have been too few for the Mean Green, who have seen their big-play production fall off substantially since last season. UNT has no interceptions, four fumble recoveries, five sacks and 14 tackles for loss on the year.
The totals mark a significant drop from where UNT stood through four games last season, when the Mean Green had three interceptions, six fumble recoveries, nine sacks and 25 tackles for loss.
“We haven’t made as many as of today,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said of big defensive plays. “That’s something we have got to make sure we continue to work on, evaluate and be aggressive. I know we have the ability to be explosive.”
UNT lost several of its biggest playmakers from last season, including defensive ends Gabriel and Grayson Murphy, defensive tackle Dion Novil and linebacker Tyreke Davis.
The Murphy brothers combined for 24.5 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks last season before leaving the program and transferring to UCLA. Davis posted nine tackles for loss, and Novil finished with four sacks and nine tackles for loss.
UNT’s hope heading into the season was that a handful of transfers would help fill the void those players left.
A few of those transfers have come through. Linebacker Mazin Richards has 1.5 sacks and two quarterback hurries in his first season at UNT after transferring in from Eastern New Mexico. Defensive end Tom Trieb, who was a JUCO All-American last season at College of DuPage, has three tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry.
Littrell expressed confidence in his players’ ability to settle in and produce at a high level.
Safety Quinn Whitlock has three quarterback hurries and is also confident UNT’s defense that is allowing 36.5 points per game will turn the corner under the guidance of coordinator Phil Bennett.
“Coach Bennett is putting us in position to make the plays,” Whitlock said. “We haven’t been as productive. That falls on us. We have to do better.”
Littrell praises backup QB
A few months ago, it appeared as if Grant Gunnell might be the story of UNT’s game at Memphis.
The Houston native spent last season at Memphis after starting his career at Arizona. Gunnell was beaten out for the starting job with the Tigers by former Ryan standout Seth Henigan and transferred to UNT in the offseason.
Gunnell pushed UNT’s returning starter Austin Aune before the former Argyle standout hung on to the job.
Aune is averaging 236.3 passing yards per game and has nine touchdowns with four interceptions on the season. Gunnell has thrown for 75 yards while appearing in two games.
“Grant’s been great,” Littrell said. “He’s a hard worker, and a great teammate. He has continued to grow even though he hasn’t been here that long.”
Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield also addressed Gunnell’s time at Memphis this week with the local media.
“Grant and I had an adult conversation, sat down and discussed it. I’ve got a lot of respect for him; he wants to play ball,” Silverfield said. “He’s capable. He certainly has proven that. Anybody that watched him here or previously at Arizona and in the spring game, he played fantastic and did some really good things.
“He’s a top of the line class act and I wish him nothing but the best.”
Littrell: UNT won’t change approach to short yardage
Littrell doesn’t plan on changing UNT’s approach in short-yardage situations after the Mean Green struggled to convert in their loss to UNLV.
The Mean Green failed to pick up a first down on fourth-and-1 three times on running plays and were also stuffed on a first-and-goal run from the Rebels’ 2.
Littrell pointed to a series of mistakes that cost UNT in third- and fourth-down situations, including a missed assignment on one play and being in the wrong formation on another. UNT was playing at a high tempo twice, which caused some confusion over how to handle the defensive front UNLV lined up in.
UNT converted 92% of the time on third and fourth downs in short-yardage situations last season.
“Do I feel like we can line up and get a yard with our experienced offensive line and running backs?” Littrell said. “Absolutely.
“We’ve got to do a much better job in those situations of making sure that everything is clean.”
Horton named C-USA Special Teams Player of the Week
UNT kick returner Kaylon Horton was named Conference USA’s Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday for his performance against UNLV.
Horton returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown.
The Tarleton State transfer returned a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns during his time with the Texans before transferring to UNT.