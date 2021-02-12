HATTIESBURG, Miss. — The North Texas men's basketball team beat Southern Miss 65-49 Friday night at the Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, in the first of two weekend games at USM.
UNT (11-6, 7-2) opened each half on considerable runs and used its stifling defense to contain the Golden Eagles (7-13, 3-10).
"There's no doubt out defense was the reason we won this game," head coach Grant McCasland said. "We were competitive. We grabbed defensive rebounds, We limited paint touches and we made it hard on [Tyler] Stevenson."
The Mean Green were led by Javion Hamlet who scored a game-high 16 points on Friday night, 14 of which came in the second half where he led his squad to outscore USM by 10.
"It was good to see Javion get out there and get going," McCasland said. "We're always a better team when he's making baskets."
UNT opened the game on a 14-2 run. However, an excess of turnovers allowed Southern Miss to get back into the game and they trailed by just six at the midway point.
At the start of the second-half, UNT went on a 13-1 run to take a 19-point lead.
Freshman Abou Ousmane grabbed a season-high seven rebounds.
The Mean Green will stay in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and play game two of the series at 4 p.m. on Saturday.