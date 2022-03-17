North Texas waited 20 years to get back to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.
The Mean Green finally got there on Thursday and appeared as if they might have a chance to break through for their first win in the event in front of a home crowd at the Super Pit well into the second half.
That opportunity vanished in a hurry in a 75-62 loss to Tulsa.
UNT struggled from the free-throw line all night and went cold offensively in the fourth quarter, when the Golden Hurricane blew the game open. The Mean Green had not been to the WNIT since back-to-back appearances in 2001 and 2002.
“It’s a tough loss,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “We had the opportunity to play in the postseason at home. To lose your first game is not ideal. When Tulsa needed to make a play, they made one. When we needed to make one, the ball didn’t bounce our way.”
Mitchell was the star player for UNT in both of its previous WNIT appearances and guided the Mean Green on a four-game postseason run to the Women’s Basketball Invitational finals in 2019 when UNT won three games at home.
UNT (17-13) had a golden opportunity to add to that legacy of postseason success under Mitchell at the Super Pit but couldn’t convert in what was a close game most of the way.
The Mean Green took a 52-51 lead with 1:01 left in the third quarter following an Amber Dixon layup.
Officials whistled Dixon for a technical foul for celebrating after the play.
Maddie Bittle connected on both free throws to put Tulsa (17-10) back up and give the Golden Hurricane the momentum it needed to pull away.
Tulsa hit six straight free throws in a 6-1 run to close the quarter and led the rest of the game.
“The technical foul was a momentum shift,” Mitchell said. “We got momentum and gave it right back to them with that call.”
UNT was only down 60-56 after Dixon made two free throws early in the fourth quarter. The game got away from the Mean Green from there.
Maddie Bittle scored four straight points for Tulsa, which went on a 15-1 run to pull away.
“We had a lot of good open looks and drives,” UNT guard Quincy Noble said. “They just didn’t fall. We did good things to get open shots. It was just a rough night for us.”
Dixon led the way for UNT in her final game with the Mean Green. The graduate transfer guard scored 23 points and was one of just two UNT players who finished in double figures. Noble added 15.
“Our game plan was to attack them and make them guard us,” Dixon said. “I went into the game with the mindset to be aggressive.”
Bittle led four Tulsa players who scored in double figures with 23.
UNT’s struggles were due largely to its inability to convert at the free-throw line. The Mean Green went a dismal 12-for 24, and that was after hitting five of their last six attempts.
“It was one of those nights where they just didn’t go for us, honestly,” Noble said. “I had confidence in everyone who went to the line. We just didn’t make them.”
Those misses came back to haunt UNT in what was a back-and-forth game early. Tulsa led 35-32 after the first half, which featured nine lead changes.
The Golden Hurricane led by as many as six at 16-10 after Wyvette Mayberry hit a 3-pointer. UNT answered and led 32-30 late in the first half.
Tulsa closed the half on a 5-0 run and took a three-point lead into halftime after Bittle connected on a three.
UNT never recovered and saw its landmark season come to a close. The Mean Green finished second in Conference USA’s West Division and made it to the semifinals of the conference tournament for just the second time in program history.
“There is no doubt this was a step forward,” Mitchell said. “You hate to go out like this, but I told the team I was proud of what we were able to accomplish this season. Making it to the postseason should make us hungry for more. There is more out there for us, which is something to think about and strive for.”