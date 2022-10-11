North Texas endured quite the grind over the last few weeks.
The Mean Green played all the way back on Aug. 27 when they opened their season with a win at UTEP, the first of six games in six weeks.
UNT finally got a break last week, one that seemed to come at a perfect time as the Mean Green prepare to open the second half of their season on Saturday at home against Louisiana Tech.
"The off week was great," quarterback Austin Aune said. "We kind of got our bodies back. That was something we needed because we played zero week. We're feeling fresh. There was a lot of energy on the field today."
UNT is hoping that energy and a healthier roster will pay dividends as it looks to remain in the thick of the Conference USA race. The Mean Green (3-3) are 2-0 in C-USA play and in a tie atop the league standings with UTSA.
UNT could set up a monumental showdown with its budding conference rival by extending its C-USA winning streak with a win over Louisiana Tech. The Mean Green have won seven straight conference games dating back to last season, when they won their final five of the year.
UTSA (4-2) will face Florida International on Friday night.
The Mean Green are squarely focused on Louisiana Tech (2-3, 1-0) heading into the weekend.
"They have some firepower," safety Logan Wilson said. "We have to dial in and do what we are coached to do."
UNT will be better equipped to reach that goal after a week off.
Backup quarterback Stone Earle, who made a brief appearance in a run-based set in UNT's win over FAU, returned to practice Tuesday. Earle was knocked out of the Mean Green's win over the Owls with a shoulder injury.
Defensive end Tom Trieb, who has missed UNT's last two games due to injury, was listed on the Mean Green's depth chart on Tuesday.
UNT coach Seth Littrell is typically tight-lipped about the injury status of his players but did offer a hopeful take on where the Mean Green stand after their bye week.
"Our players responded well and had a good week of preparation on Louisiana Tech as well as getting their bodies back and fresh," Littrell said. "We did a lot of self-scout and maintenance work. We're still getting better while also staying fresh."
Louisiana Tech coach familiar for UNT
Louisiana Tech coach Sonny Cumbie will be a familiar face for Littrell and Aune.
Cumbie recruited Aune and is from the same Texas Tech/Oklahoma coaching tree as Littrell.
Littrell, who played at Oklahoma, served as Mike Leach's running backs coach at Texas Tech from 2005-08. Cumbie played for Texas Tech from 2002-04 and later spent two stints on the Red Raiders' coaching staff.
"I've known Sonny a long time," Littrell said. "We had a crossover period when I was going to Texas Tech and he was on his way out. I actually went to the Holiday Bowl when he was the star quarterback. I've known him a long time and been in the same system. He's a great coach and person."
Aune also has a connection with Cumbie, who recruited him twice. The former Argyle standout was a top recruit coming out of high school and hit the market again after he spent six seasons playing minor league baseball.
"Coach Cumbie recruited me out of high school when he was at Texas Tech," Aune said. "When I got done playing baseball, he was at TCU. We talked a little bit when I came back [to football].
"He's a great guy and a great coach."
Aune said Cumbie offered him a walk-on spot at TCU before he landed at UNT. Aune committed to TCU out of Argyle before he was drafted by the New York Yankees.
Littrell: Offensive wrinkles a product of game plan
UNT went to a few wrinkles offensively in its win over FAU, including using Ikaika Ragsdale in the wildcat and Earle in a run-based package.
Those sets paid dividends for UNT in its win over FAU when the Mean Green ran the ball six times in the span of seven plays with Ragsdale or Earle at quarterback for 44 yards
UNT scored on a 2-yard pass from Aune to Jyaire Shorter to cap the drive.
Despite the success the Mean Green had with those sets, Littrell didn't commit to bringing the wildcat or the set with Earle back this week.
"They did help us this past game plan," Littrell said. "That's something we saw on tape that we liked, but every game plan is different."