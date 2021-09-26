Rhett Robinson recorded 14 kills and Truli Levy added eight, but North Texas fell to Rice in straight sets (25-22, 25-18, 25-15) in the second game of Conference USA play on Sunday afternoon.
The match started off well for the Mean Green, who led for most of the first set. UNT went up by as much as four before Rice pushed back late. The Mean Green were ahead 22-19 before Rice made a 6-0 run to close out the set.
The second set proved to be almost a reverse of the first, minus the result. The Owls led through most of the early going before the Mean Green made a late push to even the contest at 18. However, Rice closed out the set on a 7-0 run to take the second frame.
The third set went largely the way of Rice, who controlled the set throughout and ended the match with a 25-15 win.
The result marks four straight losses for UNT, going back to the second game of the 2021 Redbird Classic. The Mean Green lost to Rice in their conference opener Saturday, also falling in straight sets.
“I thought we played well for most of the first set before they came back on us,” coach Andrew Palileo said. “We had our chances to win, and we just didn’t execute. Against a team like [Rice], you’ve got to execute. We just have to do a better job.”
UNT’s Katie Butler had a solid night at the setter position, picking up 28 assists along with five digs and three kills on three attacks.
Henrianna Ibarra helped lead the defensive effort with 10 digs.
The Mean Green hit the road for the first time in conference play next weekend when they face Louisiana Tech in Ruston on Friday and Saturday.