ARLINGTON — GiGi Wall threw five innings of scoreless, one-hit softball as North Texas rattled off its sixth-straight win in a 1-0 midweek road victory over UT-Arlington at Allan Saxe Field.
The Mean Green (20-9, 2-2 C-USA) will now shift their focus to the second Conference USA series of the season as they continue their road trip with a four-game weekend series at UTEP.
“GiGi was awesome tonight,” coach Rodney DeLong said. “She had really good velocity, really good command with the drop and fastball. It was good to see her throw that well against a team that’s been playing well, I’m proud of her and proud of the outing she had. It’s what we need moving forward.”
Wall finished with a season-high eight strikeouts over five innings of work in which she gave up just one hit and surrendered just one walk. Hope Trautwein made more Mean Green history as she came on in the sixth and picked up her fifth save of the season, besting her own single-season record set in 2019.
“Our one and two is as good as anybody we’re gonna play,” DeLong said. “When GiGi’s on like that, she’s tough. It’s good to have two horses like that and a good staff overall. Up to this point, our pitching has carried us.”
The Mean Green struck for the game’s only run in the second after drawing a pair of walks and getting a single from Kailey Gamble. Ashlyn Walker was hit by a pitch that drove in the lone run of the game. UNT would eventually leave the bases loaded after loading them with nobody out to leave the door open for the Mavericks (13-23, 6-6 Sun Belt).
But Wall would shut that door and keep it closed as she went on to retire the final 11 UTA hitters she faced after a one-out single in the second. Trautwein then came on and registered back-to-back strikeouts to move her consecutive strikeout streak to 25 batters, a two-out double would give UTA some life before Trautwein registered two more strikeouts to move the streak to 27.
A fly-out to Lexi Cobb in the seventh gave the UNT defense their first putout with Trautwein in the circle since the seventh inning against UAB in Game 2 of a doubleheader on April 3.