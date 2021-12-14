North Texas coach Grant McCasland warned his team in the days leading up to its game against Sam Houston that the Bearkats would keep playing hard no matter what.
That warning paid dividends for UNT on Tuesday night,
Sam Houston had every reason to pack it in after falling behind by 20 before hitting its second shot from the floor. The Bearkats didn’t fold and made a 65-55 loss to the Mean Green at the Super Pit a whole lot more interesting than it appeared it might be.
Sam Houston pulled within four late in the second half before UNT made a few key plays down the stretch and pulled away for its fourth straight win.
“What I loved about tonight is that it wasn’t perfect and very physical, but we finished it,” McCasland said. “They grabbed 15 offensive rebounds, which is what we give up in four games. But those last three possessions they didn’t get one when the game was on the line. We got stops and made free throws when it mattered, which shows our toughness.”
UNT knew playing tough would be vitally important against Sam Houston. The Bearkats have struggled offensively all season. Their wins have come when they have controlled games defensively and prevented teams from finding their rhythm offensively.
The Bearkats had UNT out of sorts at times. The Mean Green regrouped late and made the plays that made the difference.
Sam Houston pulled within 51-47 of UNT on a free thrown from Savion Flaff with 6:31 left and had plenty of time to complete a comeback. The Mean Green responded with six straight free throws.
Thomas Bell hit four and Tylor Perry added two more. UNT maintained a lead of at least eight points the rest of the way.
“We didn’t make free throws during practice today, but we knocked them down tonight,” Perry said. “That will be important from here on out.”
McCasland pointed to the free throw line as the difference in the game. The point is hard to argue. UNT posted an 18-for-27 performance at the line.
Sam Houston has struggled at the line all season long and was dreadful against the Mean Green while making just 3 of 15 from the stripe.
Bell finished with 14 points to lead four UNT players who finished in double figures. Abou Ousmane added 13, Mardrez McBride 12 and Perry 10.
Flagg scored a game-high 20 for Sam Houston but went 2 of 9 at the line in a game that featured some wild swings in momentum.
UNT appeared as if it would roll early after running out to a 23-3 lead. The Mean Green held Sam Houston without a field goal during a 23-1 run over the course of 7:31 in the first half.
“We played great at the start,” Bell said. “We were locked in on what we went over in practice and paid attention to detail.”
The Mean Green’s lead and their chance to waltz to a win quickly disappeared when they went cold offensively.
Sam Houston pulled within 26-20 on a Flagg dunk that capped a 17-3 run. UNT led 36-26 at halftime and had to fend off another run from Sam Houston in the second half.
The Mean Green were ice cold from the 3-point arc after halftime, when they missed all nine of their attempts from deep.
UNT made the adjustment and made sure to get better looks from inside the arc.
“Having Tylor and Thomas making the decisions at the end helped us,” McCasland said. “We said, ‘Forget it,’ went to the paint and tried to get fouled. The difference was the free throw line, especially in the second half.”
UNT inched a little closer to the beginning of Conference USA play following its win over Sam Houston. The Mean Green now have three nonconference games left. The way the Mean Green closed out Sam Houston gave them a little more confidence as league play nears.
“We were missing free throws but made them at the end of the game when they counted and were able to get the win,” Bell said. “We will learn from our mistakes and keep getting better.”