Mean Green

RUSTON, La. — McKenzie Wagoner threw a complete game as UNT softball collected a 2-1 victory over Middle Tennessee in the first round of the Conference USA Championship on Wednesday at Louisiana Tech's Bundrick Field.

“The confidence that my coaches have in me is everything,” Wagoner said. “I know what my job is and what I need to do for my team. My coaches and my teammates believed in me until the end of the game, and I was a better pitcher because of them.”

