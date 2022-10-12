 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
A run of C-USA success

Mean Green are on a win streak in conference play — how do they keep it up?

winning streak 1

A miserable week for North Texas last October seems like a lifetime ago now.

Sean-Thomas Faulkner mug

Sean-Thomas Faulkner
UNT winning streak 2

North Texas quarterback Austin Aune has played a key role in the Mean Green's seven-game winning streak in Conference USA play. He is tied for ninth nationally with 15 touchdown passes this season.
UNT winning streak 3
Buy Now

North Texas cornerback Ridge Texada (26) intercepts a pass intended for Florida Atlantic wide receiver Ja’Quan Burton at Apogee Stadium earlier this season. Texada returned the interception for a touchdown.
Buy Now

North Texas wide receiver Jyaire Shorter (16) catches a long touchdown pass over Florida Atlantic cornerback Romain Mungin at Apogee Stadium earlier this season. UNT has capitalized on opportunities to beat several Conference USA teams with losing records during a seven-game winning streak in league play.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred