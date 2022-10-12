Mean Green are on a win streak in conference play — how do they keep it up?

A miserable week for North Texas last October seems like a lifetime ago now.
The Mean Green had changed quarterbacks, hadn’t found a comfort zone under new defensive coordinator Phil Bennett and seemed to be headed full steam toward a coaching change after starting 1-6.
UNT safety Sean-Thomas Faulkner hasn’t forgotten those days.
“The number of injuries and personnel changes we had on both sides of the ball were significant,” Faulkner said. “It was one of those things where we were trying to find our footing. It was hard because each week we had to adapt to a new scenario.”
No one expected it then, but UNT finally hit its stride.
The Mean Green pulled out an overtime win over Rice for their first Conference USA win of the 2021 season on Oct. 30.
UNT (3-3, 2-0 C-USA) hasn’t lost a league game since while putting together an unlikely seven-game winning streak in conference play heading in a game against Louisiana Tech (2-3, 1-0) on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
The Mean Green won their final five conference games last season to earn a bowl berth. UNT extended its C-USA winning streak to seven last week by knocking off Florida Atlantic.
“We kind of found our identity in those games, stuck to it and played complementary football,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “That is something we will continue to work on.”
Sounds easy enough. One look at the company UNT is keeping these days shows putting together a winning streak like the one the Mean Green are on is a whole lot tougher than it sounds.
The only programs with longer conference winning streaks heading into this week are Cincinnati (16), Georgia (14) and Alabama (8).
That’s quite the company to be keeping for UNT. All three of those teams made the College Football Playoff last season.
So, what’s been the Mean Green’s secret?
Discovering an identity is perhaps the biggest factor on a list that also includes stability at quarterback, growth defensively under coordinator Phil Bennett, staying healthy at key positions, a favorable schedule and good, old-fashioned belief.
“We have great confidence in ourselves right now,” quarterback Austin Aune said. “We just keep going with it.”
Stability paying off for UNT
There isn’t a better example of how UNT has found the stability that has helped get the program on track than Aune’s growth since the beginning of last season.
The former Argyle standout was in and out of UNT’s lineup in 2020 and the first half of 2021 while splitting time with Jason Bean and Jace Ruder.
Aune finally moved into the starting lineup for good after showing potential in a loss to Louisiana Tech in the fourth week of last season. He’s started every game since.
“That’s definitely helped,” Aune said. “The more you play, the more looks you get, the more confidence you have and the slower the game becomes. I’m not trying to be Superman. I’m just trying to make the right reads, get the ball to our guys and execute.”
No one is going to mistake Aune for Superman, but he is sitting in a tie for ninth nationally with 15 passing touchdowns and is averaging a solid 249.3 passing yards per game.
UNT leaned on its running game while averaging 283 rushing yards per game while winning its last five C-USA games last season.
The Mean Green are still running the ball effectively at 214.0 yards per game but have bolstered their offense by improving their passing game. Aune has six touchdown passes in UNT’s two C-USA wins this season.
“A big key is having a guy you feel really comfortable with,” Littrell said. “Austin has gotten better, learned and grown throughout his experiences.”
Aune credits his growth in part to working with offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch. UNT’s former offensive line coach moved over to coach the Mean Green’s quarterbacks in the spring and also calls the plays.
The move seemed a bit odd at the time. Bloesch is a former offensive lineman and has coached lines throughout his career.
The move seems to be paying off. UNT is not only 2-0 in C-USA play, it’s averaging 34.3 points per game, up from 27.5 last season.
“Coach Bloesch has done a really good job of preparing us as a quarterback unit and diving into the game plan and the playbook over the offseason,” Aune said. “I have all the confidence in the world in him and what we are trying to execute.”
The stability UNT has found carries over to the defensive side of the ball. The Mean Green were still adjusting to Bennett’s system at this time last season before their run in C-USA began.
UNT is in a much better position now, despite losing several key players after last season to graduation and transfer.
Faulkner said he and the rest of UNT’s players have a better handle on what Bennett is asking of them now than before their C-USA winning streak began.
That knowledge has translated to a higher level of confidence among UNT’s players.
“The coaches are putting us in the right position to make plays,” safety Logan Wilson said. “We just have to go out there and make them, keep the confidence and energy up, go out there and play.”
Health a key factor in run
Being confident in C-USA games has been a whole lot easier for UNT with most of its key players available.
The Mean Green have lost a few players here and there to injury. Cornerback John Davis went down with a season-ending knee injury in a win over UTEP to open the season. Guard Daizion Carroll was lost for the year early on.
Defensive end Tom Trieb and defensive tackle Enoch Jackson have also missed time.
Those injuries hurt UNT but came at spots where the Mean Green had capable players ready to step in and help keep its C-USA winning streak alive.
Cornerback Ridge Texada returned an interception for a touchdown in UNT’s win over FAU and brought another back to the Owls’ 1-yard line. The Mean Green haven’t missed a beat since Febechi Nwaiwu stepped in at guard for Carroll.
UNT wasn’t nearly as fortunate last season when injuries and attrition put a serious dent in the talent and depth it possessed at wide receiver.
“There are going to be guys who go out every year during the season,” Littrell said. “Guys have been ready when it’s their time to step in and make plays.”
Capitalizing on a favorable schedule
While UNT’s growth as a team has been the biggest factor in its success in C-USA, there is little doubt the Mean Green have taken advantage of what has been a relatively weak league.
UNT stunned UTSA when the Roadrunners were unbeaten and ranked No. 15 last season. UTSA went on to finish 12-2 and was one of two teams UNT beat in 2021 during its winning streak that finished over .500. UTEP went 7-6.
The Mean Green have beaten a UTEP team that is 3-4 this year in addition to FAU, which is 2-4.
UNT has tougher games coming up, starting with Louisiana Tech this week.
The Bulldogs are battle tested after facing both Clemson and Missouri already this season. They also handled UTEP in a 41-31 win in their C-USA opener.
UNT feels a whole lot more confident heading into its game against Louisiana Tech then it did last year.
The Mean Green entered that night on a two-game slide, fell to the Bulldogs 24-17 and eventually lost six straight.
UNT shifted gears after its loss to Louisiana Tech. The Mean Green elevated Aune to the starting lineup after he rallied them from a 24-0 deficit and got on a roll a few weeks later.
There are a host of reasons that has been the case, including the fight UNT has shown during a streak that has built its confidence.
“It’s always going to take our best effort every single week to win,” Faulkner said. “We might have won our last seven conference games, but our mindset has never changed. We’re still fighting every week like our backs are to the wall.”