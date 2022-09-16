Austin Aune was a little surprised to hear about where he stands among quarterbacks in college football this week.
The North Texas junior has quite a bit going on with his wife and young daughter as well football and class. With all he has on his plate, Aune wasn’t aware of the fact he ranks in the top 10 nationally in passing touchdowns and yards per completion.
“I didn’t even know that, to be honest,” Aune said. “My job is just to execute the play, make my reads and get the ball to the guy I’m supposed to get it to. That other stuff just comes along with it.”
UNT entered the offseason searching for ways to be more explosive offensively and is reaching that goal heading into a game at UNLV on Saturday.
Aune has seven touchdowns passes, a total that puts him in a tie for fifth nationally. He also ranks 10th in yards per completion at 15.6.
Those totals are just one indication that UNT has improved its big-play production. Running back Ayo Adeyi broke free for a 59-yard touchdown run last week in the Mean Green’s win over Texas Southern.
UNT came up with a host of big plays in a 59-27 win over an overmatched Tigers team out of the SWAC. What has been more encouraging for the Mean Green is that they have made similar plays in a win over UTEP and a loss to SMU.
Wide receiver Roderic Burns caught a 41-yard pass from Aune in UNT’s win over UTEP.
UNT scored its only touchdown in a 48-10 loss to the Mustangs on a big play — a 35-yard Oscar Adaway III run. Those types of plays were for too infrequent for the Mean Green’s liking last season.
“There’s no doubt we are more consistent,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said of his team’s big-play production. “A number of things go into it. One, we’ve really worked on it, and two, we’re healthier, deeper, fresher and a whole lot more in sync. On some of those shot plays, quarterbacks and receivers have to be on the same page.”
Aune and his receivers feel like they are in better shape in that regard. Aune didn’t take over as UNT’s starting quarterback until the fifth game of last season.
The former Argyle standout had to battle with three transfers to hang on to the job in the offseason. It quickly became apparent that Aune was UNT’s best option, which allowed him time to work with the Mean Green’s receivers.
UNT also moved offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch from working with the Mean Green’s offensive line to become the team’s quarterbacks coach after last season.
The result has been improved chemistry all the way around with UNT’s passing game.
“We worked hard in the summer and in practice to get on the same page with Aune,” Burns said. “The connection we have with him is making things easier. He stepped into that starting role right off the bat. That helped us, too.”
The challenge for UNT is to keep its big-play production going against a UNLV defense that is coming off an impressive performance in a 20-14 loss to Cal. The Rebels held the Bears to 370 yards, including just 92 on the ground.
“They’ve got a good defense with a tall defensive line, big linebackers and a good secondary,” Aune said. “We’ll have our hands full. We’ve got to go out there and execute out plays like we did last week.”
UNT could need a few big plays to keep pace with UNLV and quarterback Doug Brumfield. The sophomore has thrown for 562 yards and five touchdowns.
The Mean Green are confident in their ability to reach that goal after posting a big day in their win over Texas Southern.
The 59 points UNT scored were its top total since a 77-3 win over Nicholls State in 2014.
“There’s no doubt that gave us momentum,” Burns said. “We got down the field, spread the ball out and made our routine plays. We have to carry that over to Vegas.”
Do that, and the Mean Green believe the big plays will keep on coming.
Key matchup
UNT CB Ridge Texada vs. UNLV QB Doug Brumfield
UNT is expected to be without starting cornerback John Davis Jr. for the third straight game when the Mean Green take on UNLV.
Cornerback DeShawn Gaddie has started all season and will be in the lineup again. The hope is Gaddie and Ridge Texada can hold up against UNLV and Doug Brumfield
Texada has started UNT’s last two games and experienced his ups and downs. The Mean Green are allowing 319.3 passing yards per game.
The problem hasn’t all been in UNT’s secondary. The Mean Green have also struggled at times to pressure quarterbacks.
Brumfield is off to a terrific start. The sophomore is averaging 291.0 passing yards per game and has five touchdown passes on the season.
There is little doubt the Rebels will try to get their passing game going behind Brumfield and a host of wide receivers, including Ricky White. The Michigan State transfer is averaging 120.5 receiving yards per game.
UNT will have a better chance of winning if Texada and the rest of the Mean Green’s secondary can hold Brumfield in check.
Matching up
UNT’s offense vs. UNLV’s defense
UNT is coming off one of its best performances statistically in years in its win over Texas Southern. The Mean Green rolled up 607 yards and scored 35 points in the second quarter.
UNT is averaging 33.3 points per game behind what has been a nearly perfectly balanced attack. The Mean Green are averaging 238.3 passing yards and 237.7 rushing yards per game.
Ayo Adeyi is coming off a 135-yard outing in a win over Texas Southern.
UNLV played a tremendous game last week defensively in a loss to Cal. The Rebels gave up just two field goals after the first quarter of their loss to the Bears.
Edge: UNT
UNT’s defense vs. UNLV’s offense
UNT has struggled to contain opponents’ passing games all season and enters its game against UNLV having allowed 958 passing yards in three games.
That figure is largely due to the Mean Green allowing 432 yards and four touchdowns to Tanner Mordecai and SMU. Still, there is little doubt UNT has room to improve.
That could be a tough goal to reach in a game against UNLV and Brumfield, who is averaging 281.0 passing yards per game. Not having Davis is going to cause UNT problems just like it did last week.
Edge: UNLV
Four downs: Keys to today’s game
Get the running game going again
UNT’s improvement when it comes to hitting on big plays is due largely to its ability to run the ball effectively. The Mean Green are averaging 237.7 rushing yards per game. UNT needs to continue running the ball effectively to open up the passing game.
Slow down UNLV QB Doug Brumfield
Brumfield has been impressive so far. He’s thrown for 562 yards and has five touchdowns on the season while completing 67.2% of his passes. It will be a long day for UNT if it can’t pressure him and keep his receivers contained.
Get Austin Aune into a groove
Aune is off to a great start this season. He’s thrown for 640 yards and seven touchdowns with just two interceptions in three games. Aune is hitting on passes down the field, which is huge for UNT. The Mean Green need to get him going.
Find a comfort zone on the road
UNT hasn’t won a nonconference road game since 2018 and is looking to break through against UNLV. The Mean Green put together one of their best performances on the road earlier this season when they won 31-13 at UTEP. UNT needs a repeat.