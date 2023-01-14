Kendall McGruder was stuck beyond the 3-point arc with nowhere to go with the ball on Saturday during North Texas’ game against Florida Atlantic.
UNT’s sophomore guard looked, waited for someone to break open and finally had no choice other than to let a deep 3 fly. The shot hit nothing but the net.
It was that kind of day for McGruder and the Mean Green.
The former South Grand Prairie standout exploded for a career high 29 points and UNT snapped a two-game losing streak with a commanding 75-59 win over the Owls at the Super Pit.
“This is what we are capable of,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “We had people buy in on the defensive end, which was huge for us. We have had to ask people who are not used to playing defense or used to playing it at this level or having this level of responsibility to step up and buckle down. You saw that today.”
UNT (5-11, 2-4 Conference USA) held FAU to 21 points in the second half in one of its best halves defensively of the season. McGruder overshadowed what the Mean Green accomplished on that end of the floor with by far the best performance of her career.
The 5-foot-9 guard went 12 of 18 from the field and 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Her previous high was 16 points in UNT’s loss to Louisiana Tech on Wednesday.
“It’s 100% something that can get me going,” McGruder said. “I was known as a shooter last year. I knew I was capable of more and worked on my floater and mid-range game. My goal is to be a complete player.”
McGruder showed her complete game in UNT’s win over FAU (10-5, 3-3). She finished with five steals and three assists before capping her performance with her 3 late in the shot clock.
“Everyone thought the clock was going to reset,” McGruder said. “I didn’t see it. It was 4, 3, 2. I just shot it. I was hoping it was going to go in. I knew it was my day when it did.”
McGruder’s performance was the key to a great offensive day overall for UNT. The Mean Green shot 53.7% (29 of 54) from the field. Quincy Noble added 17 points to give UNT two players who finished in double figures.
UNT needed big days from both after falling behind in the first half. FAU took control with a 6-0 run in the second quarter and led 38-29 at halftime.
The Mean Green turned the game around in the third quarter, when they outscored FAU 21-8.
“We locked down,” Mitchell said. “We wanted to get stops and showed that we wanted to get stops. That turned into easier offensive opportunities for us.”
Aniya Hubbard scored 14 points to lead FAU but had just four points in the second half.
“At halftime, our mindset was that we shouldn’t be down,” McGruder said. “We wanted to do the little things that helped us get back to tie the game and take the lead.”
UNT led 50-46 heading into the fourth quarter and put the game away with an 8-2 run early in the final quarter. McGruder scored the first four point in the run.
“We knew Kendall was capable of this,” Mitchell said. “We recruited her for a while. She was a go-to player in high school and had her moments last year where she showed what she is capable of. She has gone well beyond that and is showing her complete game.”
UNT is hoping what McGruder showed against FAU is an indication of what is to come for her and the Mean Green the rest of the season.
“This was 100% one of our best games,” McGruder said. “When we lock in defensively, we are a whole different team. The people we need more from defensively stepped up tonight.”
North Texas 75, Florida Atlantic 59
FLORIDA ATLANTIC (10-5, 3-3) – Galeron 3-10 0-0 8, Gaston 5-7 0-0 10, Hubbard 6-9 2-2 14, Moore 3-9 0-0 6, Zaph 2-5 2-2 8, Hanna 0-1 0-0 0, Maddox 4-13 0-0 9, Scott 1-3 0-0 2, Gillard 0-1 0-0 0, Vick 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-59 4-4 59.
NORTH TEXAS (5-11, 2-4) – Johnson 3-5 3-3 9, McGruder 12-18 1-2 29, Hardaway 0-1 2-4 2, Carter 1-2 4-4 6, Moore 3-6 0-2 6, Noble 8-17 1-1 17 Lampkin 2-3 2-4 6, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Loudermill 0-2 0-0 0, Boles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-54 13-30 75.
|Florida Atlantic
|16
|22
|8
|13
|—
|59
|North Texas
|12
|17
|21
|25
|—
|75
Three-point goals – FAU 5-17 (Galeron 2-8, Hubbard 0-1, Zaph 2-3, Maddox 1-4, Gillard 0-1) UNT 4-12 (McGruder 4-7, Noble 0-4, Loudermill 0-1) Fouled out – Gaston Rebounds – FAU 27 (Galeron 5) UNT 33 (Johnson, Lampkin 7) Assists – FAU 17 (Moore, Zaph 5) UNT 15 (Carter 5) Total fouls – FAU 21, UNT 15 A – 1,300.
