North Texas coach Grant McCasland and his staff have spent a whole lot of time on the phone the last few days.
They really haven’t had a choice as they put together a nonconference schedule. That task is a whole lot tougher than it sounds due to the coronavirus pandemic that has impacted the college basketball world.
UNT has already had a game against Texas A&M-Commerce canceled due to infections and contact tracing issues within the Lions program.
Seeing that game wiped off its slate added to UNT’s issues that include an unexpected dry spot on its slate. UNT last played on Friday, when the Mean Green fell at Mississippi State.
UNT’s next game is scheduled for Dec. 15 at the Super Pit against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, a fact McCasland could be on the verge of changing.
“We have spent the last 48 hours talking to just about every coach in the country,” McCasland said Monday. “Everyone is dealing with it at different times and has different problems. We are trying to be flexible and are also trying to be ready.
“Nothing is done. There are a lot of possibilities.”
The challenge for UNT is turning those possibilities into actual games that could help a team with plenty of new players filling key roles.
UNT returns Conference USA’s Player of the Year in point guard Javion Hamlet, as well as starting guard James Reese and forward Zachary Simmons. That trio provides the Mean Green a solid foundation.
What UNT needs to do in the nonconference season is transform several newcomers and players who filled backup roles last season into key contributors.
“We are going through an adjustment right now,” Hamlet said. “We have a lot of new guys who are trying to find their roles and get comfortable.”
Junior college transfer Mardrez McBride has quickly established himself as a key member of UNT’s lineup and is averaging 11.3 points per game. Freshman Rubin Jones has also made an impact and is averaging 8.0 points.
McCasland is eager to see those players get as many opportunities as possible in nonconference play before UNT opens its C-USA slate with a two-game series against UAB on Jan. 1-2.
“What people know about our program is that we improve as the season goes on,” McCasland said. “It’s hard to get better when you are playing yourself all the time. You don’t get to expose your shortcomings.”
Simmons was a key part of UNT’s growth last season and believes the Mean Green would benefit from getting a few more nonconference games in.
“We are looking forward to getting out there,” Simmons said. “We want to compete against someone else. We have to be a lot more physical and finish games.”
McCasland said he saw UNT grow between the time it opened the season with a win over Mississippi Valley State and when it faced Arkansas. The Mean Green improved their performance when it comes to rebounding and also took better care of the ball.
UNT is hoping to have a few more games on its slate soon to continue that growth process.
“It will be great for us,” Hamlet said. “The more games we play, the more comfortable we will be with each other and the more ready we will be for conference play.”