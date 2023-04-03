Grant McCasland took time to recognize a host of his former North Texas colleagues and players on Monday, when he was introduced as the new coach at Texas Tech.
McCasland spent six seasons at UNT rebuilding the school’s once-proud program following a dark era in its history.
UNT won the National Invitation Tournament this season, captured three Conference USA titles and won the College Basketball Invitational at the end of his debut season with the Mean Green in 2018.
“I have to give a shoutout to the UNT basketball team,” McCasland said during his introductory event with Texas Tech officials and fans. “You saw the success of the NIT. The administration there with Dr. [Neal] Smatresk, Wren Baker, Jared Mosley and our staff — Ross Hodge, Matty B [Matt Braeuer] and AC [Achoki Moikobu] — we had a great group that believed in each other.”
UNT finished 31-7 after winning five games in the NIT, a run that culminated with the Mean Green’s 68-61 victory over UAB in the final at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas last week.
It became apparent late in that run that McCasland was set to take over at Texas Tech. The school waited to make the move official until after UNT cut down the nets following its win over the Blazers.
McCasland was already deep into finalizing a six-year, $18.5 million contract with Texas Tech and athletic director Kirby Hocutt during the NIT. McCasland declined to comment on who he will add to his staff at Texas Tech, saying that those announcements will be made in the coming days, but Braeuer and Moikobu are expected to join his staff with the Red Raiders.
McCasland's longtime associate head coach Ross Hodge was hired to take over UNT's program and will be introduced at a press conference Wednesday.
“We wanted to honor the men in the locker room at North Texas,” McCasland said. “Kirby was unbelievably gracious to allow us to finish the season before we made it official.”
UNT hadn’t posted a winning season in five years when McCasland arrived at UNT. The Mean Green quickly took off and posted a 135-65 mark under his guidance.
McCasland and his family have deep ties to Texas Tech and West Texas. He spent five seasons as the head coach at Midland College early in his career.
McCasland’s wife, Cece, played soccer at Texas Tech, where he began his coaching career as the Red Raiders’ director of basketball operations.
McCasland spoke of his family’s love for Texas Tech as well as the region and said the Red Raiders have the ability to make a run at the Final Four.
“A lot of things pointed to this place that are beautiful,” McCasland said. “I love Lubbock. This is where my wife and I want to be with all of our hearts.
“We had a peace about it immediately when we first started talking to the search committee.”
