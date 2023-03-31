McCasland to Texas Tech
Buy Now

North Texas coach Grant McCasland is leaving the school to take over in the same capacity at Texas Tech.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

What has seemed like a foregone conclusion for days is now official. Grant McCasland is leaving North Texas for Texas Tech.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags