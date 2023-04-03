NIT follow-up column
Buy Now

North Texas coach Grant McCasland waives the net in the air after the Mean Green cut it down following their win over UAB in the National Invitation Tournament championship game. The win capped McCasland's UNT career.

 Zach Del Bello/UNT athletics

Grant McCasland ended his North Texas tenure perched atop a ladder, a smile spread across his face as he waived the net he just finished cutting free of the rim at Orleans Arena in his hand.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags