Grant McCasland ended his North Texas tenure perched atop a ladder, a smile spread across his face as he waived the net he just finished cutting free of the rim at Orleans Arena in his hand.
It’s hard to imagine a better way for one of the best coaches in the history of UNT athletics to go out.
McCasland came to UNT back in the spring of 2017 hoping to revive the school’s once-proud basketball program.
He did all that and more. The former Baylor walk-on, who spent his early days in coaching doubling as a dorm supervisor at the junior college level, guided UNT to the first NCAA tournament win in program history, three Conference USA championships and a College Basketball Invitational title back in 2018.
His finale at UNT might have been the best moment of them all. The Mean Green capped a five-game run to the National Invitation Tournament title with a 68-61 win over UAB.
“What a remarkable day,” McCasland said after the latest of his UNT memories was secure. “It’s God’s blessing to be around these guys every day. You get to the end, and you always hope you get to play in the last game of a tournament.”
UNT was at its best in that last game. The Mean Green’s defense was stellar down the stretch and Tylor Perry hit a few big shots late to help ice the win and send McCasland out in style.
A program higher up the food chain was going to lure McCasland away sooner rather than later.
That program turned out to be Texas Tech. The school will introduce McCasland later this afternoon.
Seeing McCasland depart isn’t easy for UNT.
The consolation for the Mean Green and their supporters is substantial.
McCasland gave UNT a terrific foundation for the future and a host of memories.
Perry left little doubt he’ll cherish his memories of winning the NIT.
“It means everything,” Perry said. “I can’t put it into words, this feeling. You can never explain what it feels like, to win a championship, cutting the nets down. And to be able to do it with this group, it’s unbelievable.”
One can say the same about how UNT progressed over the course of six seasons under McCasland. The memories of the Mean Green’s run of success that included two NCAA tournament appearances under Johnny Jones were fading when McCasland arrived.
UNT failed to post a winning season in five years under Tony Benford. McCasland immediately got the Mean Green back on track and won that CBI title in his first season.
UNT has been a dangerous postseason team ever since. The Mean Green went 11-3 in NCAA postseason games, a total that includes games in the NCAA, NIT and CBI tournaments, under McCasland.
That’s quite a legacy for McCasland, whose impact will be felt for years for a host of reasons, not the least of which is the fact he’s passing on the program to Ross Hodge.
UNT’s associate head coach moved up a spot to become the Mean Green’s next coach, a change that became official Sunday. Hodge has essentially been a co-head coach ever since he followed McCasland to UNT from Arkansas State. Hodge has handled UNT’s defense that ranks among the nation’s best for years.
The school will celebrate Hodge taking over the program in a press conference on Wednesday, when it will also introduce new women’s basketball coach Jason Burton and celebrate its NIT win.
Hodge was a standout junior college coach before becoming a Division I assistant coach. He couldn’t have had a better coach to grow with than McCasland.
UNT’s success isn’t just a matter of talent. The chemistry McCasland develops is just as important and helped the Mean Green reach a host of milestones.
Seeing that time come to an end is tough for UNT. The good news is McCasland left UNT with a host of memories and a solid foundation for the future under Hodge.
There’s little doubt that Hodge will carry what McCasland established forward.
“Coach Mac walks in every day and tells us to love each other,” Perry said. “Love can take you a long way when you really believe in each other.”
