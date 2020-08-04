Grant McCasland is well aware of what he has when it comes to the host of standout players returning from a team that won the Conference USA regular season title last winter.
That’s why North Texas’ coach brought in several of his newcomers as soon as he could this summer in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. He wanted to see what they have to offer and if they could contribute right away.
He couldn’t be happier with the results.
“I don’t remember a group of freshmen who have looked so advanced since we have been here,” said McCasland, who is entering his fourth year at UNT. “They have worked out and approached the weight room like they are ready to make an impact right away.
“They are very mature and are more ready physically than I even hoped.”
The ability of those players to contribute is an overlooked storyline as UNT prepares for the 2010-21 season. The Mean Green bring plenty of key players back, including point guard Javion Hamlet, the reigning C-USA Player of the Year.
Those players will be critical to UNT’s hopes to repeat as conference champions, but they will need some help. Five of UNT’s 13 players are new to the program.
The good news is those newcomers appear ready to contribute thus far in offseason workouts.
“I am very impressed with the freshmen coming in,” senior guard James Reese said. “They are good guys and fit in really well. They came in ready to learn.”
Those traits have been vitally important this summer as UNT has dealt with a whole new set of circumstances due to the pandemic. McCasland and his staff are wearing masks and UNT’s players are spread out in locker rooms to try to head off any problems with potential infections.
“We have adjusted well to what they are doing due to the coronavirus,” said Mardrez McBride, a junior college guard who arrived this summer. “They have done a good job. They have us separated in the locker rooms and weight room.”
McCasland said UNT still has a long way to go before it will back to normal in terms of practices.
It’s largely up to individual players to put in work to get in better shape and prepare for the season.
The way UNT’s players have responded while working with strength coach Andrew Wright has impressed McCasland.
Wright has UNT’s players running sprints, lifting and even working on their explosive power in city parks using specialized drills.
“You don’t see that with basketball players often,” McCasland said. “[UNT women’s coach Jalie] Mitchell and her staff say our guys look physical and ready to go. Two of her coaches were at Texas last year. It shows how ready they are.”
McBride is among the players who have benefited from that extra work. He has already put on 10 pounds to get to 178.
“Coach Wright is helping me get into shape,” McBride said. “Coming from JUCO, I’m going to have to build up my strength.”
UNT is hoping McBride and the rest of its newcomers will help it pick up where it left off after a disappointing end to last season. The Mean Green were the No. 1 seed in the C-USA tournament that was called off after the first round due to the pandemic.
UNT was assured of at least an NIT bid after winning the C-USA regular season conference title but ended up seeing its campaign end prematurely.
The Mean Green focused on the positive of having won a regular season championship and can’t wait to defend their title this year.
“This group is anxious to play games,” McCasland said. “They want to see how they will do. They feel like they have something to prove. There is a togetherness with the way they talk about our season that is different than what I have been around.”