Louisiana Tech hatched what seemed like a perfect plan to take North Texas’ best player completely out of the teams’ series last week.
Javion Hamlet couldn’t work his way to the paint for most of both games in the series and had players hanging all over him.
Hamlet managed just 11 points over the course of two games, including a season-low four in Saturday’s finale.
UNT still came away with a two-game split, one that kept the Mean Green in the thick of the race for the Conference USA title heading into a two-game series at Southern Miss this week.
UNT (10-6) is 6-2 in league play and chasing UAB, which has run out to a 9-1 start. UNT will face the Golden Eagles at 7 p.m. Friday before the series wraps up at 4 p.m. Saturday.
“Louisiana Tech was determined to not let him beat them,” McCasland said. “Javion can score and facilitate. The best way you can help a team is to pass it to the open guy.”
Hamlet, who is averaging 12.9 points per game, did just that and helped UNT bounce back from a 68-63 loss in the opening game of the series to win the second game 57-55.
The way UNT responded showed the Mean Green have a host of talented players around Hamlet who can help them pull out games even when last season’s C-USA Player of the Year isn’t rolling up the points and assists he typically does.
Senior guard James Reese has been a consistent threat, as has senior forward Zachary Simmons. What has been particularly encouraging for the Mean Green is the way some of their younger players have also stepped forward.
Freshman guard Rubin Jones hit a key 3 late and drew a charge in the closing seconds that helped ice the game.
Freshman forward Abou Ousmane scored six points and grabbed five rebounds in UNT’s win on Saturday. Junior college transfer Mardrez McBride scored 13 points in the series.
“The veterans have been telling us to stay focused,” Ousmane said. “We have to worry about what we are setting up to do and that is win the conference again.”
McCasland has been pleased with the way Jones, Ousmane and a host of other talent young players have adjusted heading into UNT’s series with Southern Miss.
“Those guys came here to be a part of winning and playing for championships,” McCasland said. “They have a great approach. You can’t play as a freshman if you are not committed to winning.”
McCasland asks his players to focus their efforts on the defensive end. Once they reach that bar, they can contribute offensively.
“It’s been a huge adjustment,” McCasland said. “Rubin and Abou have been subbed out a lot more for defense than any other reason.”
Those players have continued to develop and were there when UNT needed them to salvage a split of its series with Louisiana Tech.
“You can see the guys like Reese, Drez and Rubin getting more comfortable,” McCasland said. “That is what we have been working on is when teams put the squeeze on Javion.”
Women’s basketball UNT to host Rice on March 4
UNT will get to face C-USA West Division leader Rice after all.
The Mean Green were set to face the Owls in a home-and-home series on Jan. 28-29. The games were postponed due to coronavirus concerns within Rice’s program.
The teams are now set to face off on March 4 at the Super Pit in Denton. The teams’ game in Houston has yet to be rescheduled.
UNT (9-4) is 6-2 in league play. Rice is atop the standings at 6-0, while UTEP is 9-3.
UNT looking forward to home series
UNT will play its first home game in more than a month this week when it hosts Southern Miss for a Friday-Saturday series at the Super Pit.
The teams will play at 6:30 p.m. Friday before wrapping up their series at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The games will mark UNT’s first home games since the Mean Green swept UTSA on Jan. 8-9.
“We want to take care of home,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “It’s been a month since we have been here. It’s nice to be back.”
Soccer UNT’s season-opener at SMU canceled
UNT’s season-opening match on Tuesday at SMU was canceled just hours before it was set to begin.
The Mean Green were set to take on their biggest rival on Sunday before the match was pushed back due to coronavirus concerns at SMU. Those same concerns led to the match being canceled.
UNT will now turn its attention to a match Friday at home against Midwestern State.
Conference USA pushed its season back from the fall to the spring in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Volleyball Skopal records 1,000th assist
UNT setter Kaliegh Skopal recorded the 1,000th assist in her time with the Mean Green on Sunday in the opener of a two-match series against UAB to begin Conference USA play.
Skopal is in her second season as the Mean Green’s setter. She battled back from a case of Guillain-Barre syndrome that knocked her out of UNT’s lineup late last season to return for her senior year.
Skopal’s milestone was a bright spot in what has been a tough start to the season for the Mean Green. UNT was swept by UAB to fall to 1-4 on the season.
The Mean Green will host UTA on Thursday before heading to San Antonio for a Sunday-Monday series against UTSA.
Tennis UNT to take on Baylor
UNT will travel to Baylor on Friday for a noon match against the Lady Bears, its third match against a Big 12 team in its first outings this season.
The Mean Green previously fell to Texas and TCU. UNT knocked off Sam Houston for its first win of the season on Jan. 31.
“It’s a fun schedule,” UNT coach Sujay Lama said. “We played Texas and gave them a match. We also had TCU on the ropes. Playing those teams is a great opportunity. Our goal is to get better. We wanted to be challenged. We will become a better team because of the schedule we have played.”
Baylor is nationally ranked and will present a challenge, just as Texas and TCU did.
UNT’s players are looking forward to facing the Lady Bears.
“We have found a group that is buying into the process,” Lama said. “Our players are not afraid. That is what you want. Because of our mentality, these matches have been really productive.”