North Texas has spent a whole lot of time waiting for its next game after a series at Old Dominion was postponed last week.
UNT coach Grant McCasland is confident that wait will come to an end on Thursday when the Mean Green are set to travel to Houston to face Rice in the opener of a home-and-home series.
The UNT women were also supposed to face Rice this week before that series was postponed due to coronavirus concerns within the Owls’ program.
The UNT-Rice men’s series is still a go for now. The teams will face off at 7 p.m. in the opening game before the teams meet again on Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Super Pit.
“If there is one thing it taught us [it’s] you have to be ready,” McCasland said. “We’re preparing to play and are excited about the opportunity to get a conference game in.”
The series looms large for UNT in a season multiple teams have had conference games postponed. C-USA left a week open between the end of the regular season and the conference tournament in March that will allow some games to be rescheduled.
The chances of teams getting all their games are slim, making each series all the more important. UNT (7-5) is 3-1 in C-USA play and is in second place in the league’s West Division behind UAB.
The Blazers (12-2) are 5-1 in conference play. UNT was supposed to play UAB at home to open league play before those two games were postponed.
There is a chance the teams could make up the series in March. Until then, the teams will try to keep pace with each other.
That could be easier said than done when UNT takes on Rice, a team that ranks third in C-USA with an average of 78.9 points per game. The Mean Green split their two-game series with the Owls last season after falling in an 84-75 shootout in Houston.
“They are a well-coached team that loves the offensive side of the ball,” UNT point guard Javion Hamlet said. “It’s gonna be a challenge, but we are built for it.”
Rice ranks second in C-USA with an average of 10.8 shots made from 3-point range per game. The Owls made 15 shots from deep in their win over UNT last season.
“We struggled to defend the three-point line, and then it opened up a lot of opportunities for them,” McCasland said. “It’s important for a lot of reasons that we maintain defensive energy for 40 minutes.”
McCasland has tried to use his bench more extensively to help UNT maintain its energy defensively and seen that approach pay off.
“Our ability to put multiple guys on the floor really helps us, so that we can play a 40-minute game and not have a lapse,” McCasland said.
UNT is looking forward to the opportunity after an extended break.
“We’re happy to get back out there and play with all this COVID stuff going on,” Hamlet said. “We’re getting ready to hit our peak. Everyone is playing well right now and clicking. Practice is going well, and everyone is starting to know their role.”
UNT focused on Rice forward
Rice forward Max Fielder has caught the attention of McCasland and his players heading into their series this week, and not just because he nearly averaging a double-double.
It’s the 4.2 assists Fielder is posting per game that stand out.
“He’s passing the ball really, really well,” McCasland said. “It’s natural for him to move the basketball.”
Rice feeds the ball to the 6-11 sophomore and uses him as a distributor. There are only four players in C-USA who average more assists per game than Fielder. Hamlet ranks second in the league at 5.2.
Fielder is far more than a passer, though. He’s averaging 11.1 points and 9.5 rebounds per game while shooting 68.4% from the floor.
“His motor runs super high,” McCasland said. “He’s good because he’s active. He’s always moving toward the ball. He puts a lot of pressure on the rim because of the way he rolls all the way to the basket.
“What you ultimately have to do is match his energy level. You can’t let him outwork you.”