The days and weeks following Grant McCasland’s arrival at North Texas in 2017 were the hard part. Turning around a struggling program is never easy.
Maintaining success isn’t a walk in the park, either, but it’s the preferable option.
McCasland left little doubt about that this week as his team worked toward building on the first NCAA tournament win in program history.
Several of the players who helped lead UNT past Purdue in the Round of 64 in March were long gone, including Javion Hamlet and Zachary Simmons. Thomas Bell and JJ Murray were among the familiar faces on the court at the Ken Bahnsen Gym.
Those players and a few others have given UNT a solid base to build from as they begin to look toward the 2021-22 season.
“The way that you sustain success is with the leadership that you have, the guys who have played already and have experience, guys like JJ Murray and Thomas Bell,” McCasland said. “I really can’t put a bigger value on their influence on our program.
“It’s obvious that their work habits have already transferred over to the new guys. It’s fun to see them making improvements and getting closer already.”
UNT’s players have started to mesh and get to know each other as they look to rebuild the chemistry they displayed during a magical postseason run. The Mean Green won four games in four days at the Conference USA tournament before their historic win over the Boilermakers.
The challenge UNT faces is finding a way to build on that performance after losing three starters. Hamlet was named the MVP of the C-USA tournament as a senior and elected to move on to the pro ranks instead of taking advantage of the additional season of eligibility the NCAA granted winter sports athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Simmons also went pro, while James Reese transferred to South Carolina.
UNT has added several players to fill the voids those players left.
McCasland and UNT’s veteran players have been impressed with those newcomers’ talent and with how quickly they have fit in.
“We mesh well,” Murray said. “These guys have a lot of different talents and skills they can bring to the team. Everybody’s pretty good and pretty much everyone comes from a winning background and program. When you have that, then you got a good chance.”
UNT’s newcomers are talented but could need time to adjust to playing under McCasland, whose teams rely on their prowess defensively.
The Mean Green hit their stride late last season largely because some of their newcomers made that adjustment and emerged as key contributors. UNT is counting on those players to become elite players in C-USA and replace the production provided by Hamlet, Reese and Simmons.
Forward Thomas Bell averaged 10.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game last season and is UNT’s only returning player who averaged double figures in scoring.
The Mean Green need a few players to emerge and complement Bell. Returning guards Mardrez McBride and Rubin Jones are in position to fill those roles.
“We’re going to rely on new guys, but Drez, who made such great strides at the end of the season, and Rubin are going to be key,” McCasland said. “They played secondary roles on a really good team. They’re going to have to step into primary roles.”
Transfer guards Tylor Perry and Rasheed Browne are competing to take over at point guard following Hamlet’s departure.
“Tylor and Rasheed are going to have to step into roles that maybe early in the year they’ll have some pressure on them,” McCasland said. “As the year goes on, we’ll fit pieces in.”
Forward Abou Ousmane could be one of those significant pieces. McCasland said both Ousmane and Bell have improved their physical conditioning dramatically in the offseason.
That improvement is just a part of the progress McCasland has seen with the program in the offseason.
“They’re so collectively excited about winning again and taking another step with the program,” McCasland said. “It’s really, really exciting to see.”