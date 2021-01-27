Grant McCasland appeared to have quite the haul of talent arriving for his fourth season as North Texas’ coach just a few months ago.
Mardrez McBride was among the best perimeter shooters on the junior college level last season, while Rubin Jones ranked among the top high school players in Texas.
The assumption was those two guards, and three highly regarded forwards who arrived with them, would follow in the footsteps of so many recruits who have made an immediate impact for UNT in recent years.
Reaching that goal hasn’t been nearly as easy as McCasland, McBride, or anyone else for that matter, anticipated due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Preseason practices were largely wiped out. Numerous games have been postponed or outright canceled.
“It’s been difficult. I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t,” McCasland said of the process of getting his newcomers up to speed. “At this level you want to have no doubts or confusion about what’s expected.
“To be real honest, we’re all still in that figuring-it-out phase.”
That process will continue this week with a critical two-game series against Rice. The Mean Green are set to face the Owls in Houston Thursday night before the teams meet again on Saturday at the Super Pit.
UNT (7-5) enters the series in second place in the Conference USA West Division standings with a 3-1 record after having its series at Old Dominion postponed last week. UAB (12-2) has played one more C-USA series than UNT and is atop the division at 5-1.
UNT is in a good spot largely because of its veteran players, who burst on to the scene in their debut seasons last fall.
Javion Hamlet was named C-USA’s Player of the Year after his first campaign with UNT last year, when the Mean Green won the league’s regular season title. Shooting guard James Reese also exceled in his first season with the Mean Green.
Hamlet, Reese and a host of other UNT veterans have picked up where they left off a year ago.
The Mean Green’s hopes to defend their regular season C-USA title could rest largely with their newcomers and how they progress over the next few weeks. McBride has started all year for the Mean Green, while Jones has played an increasingly important role off the bench.
“It’s been very challenging,” McBride said. “Not having an offseason cost us a lot of time, but you can’t dwell on what didn’t happen. You have to go with what is happening now and keep moving forward. I have to keep learning as I go.”
UNT has seen signs that its key newcomers are doing just that. McBride scored 13 points twice in a three-game span beginning in late December. One of those 13-point outings came in a conference win over UTSA that helped boost his scoring average to 7.8 points per game.
Jones hit three 3s on his way to scoring 11 points in a win over UTEP and is averaging 7.6 points per game.
The challenge for both is finding consistency.
McBride followed up each of his 13-point games with four-point outings and didn’t score in UNT’s win over UTEP in the Mean Green’s last game. Jones went 0-for-4 from the floor and finished with two points in UNT’s win over UTSA to open C-USA play.
McCasland pointed to a lack of practice time for his newcomers’ up-and-down seasons. Those players have been forced to adapt quickly to new game plans and adjustments UNT normally would have been able to go over in the offseason.
“I’ve just been so impressed with the newcomers because of their adaptability and their ability to learn what we need from them.” McCasland said.
UNT’s coach has been particularly impressed with the work McBride has put in.
“He’s basically taken every avenue in order to learn, from film to getting extra work in after practice,” McCasland said. “It’s been a fast-forwarding process. Maybe you don’t get the experience through games and practices. We’ve had to utilize extra film sessions and work after practice.”
Hamlet had to learn quickly as well. Last season, when he asserted himself as one of UNT’s best players from the Mean Green’s opening game, he had the benefit of a full offseason and a consistent slate of games as he grew.
The way UNT’s newcomers have progressed without an offseason during a stop-and-start season has impressed Hamlet.
“They’re getting better each and every day, and we’re getting better each and every day as a team,” Hamlet said. “We’re learning how each other play and are in the right spots at the right time.”
The road to get to that point has been far from conventional, but McBride feels like he’s starting to reach the potential McCasland saw in him and the rest of UNT’s newcomers.
“This is the most comfortable I have been all season,” McBride said. “I’m ready to roll.”