Matt Caponi took a minute to think back this spring. When was the last time he was fully in charge of a defense?
North Texas’ new defensive coordinator knew exactly where he was at — Washington & Jefferson, a school with a non-scholarship Division III program, in Washington, Pennsylvania.
“It was 2009 or 2010,” Caponi correctly recalled of his time with the Presidents that included a stint as their coordinator that ended in 2010.
Caponi has been preparing for the challenge he’s tackling at UNT ever since while gradually moving up through the ranks of coaches in college football, going from Power Five graduate assistant to coaching defensive backs at Arizona, West Virginia and Iowa State, where he spent last season.
The experience Caponi gained along the way has him feeling confident as he tackles the challenge of reworking the Mean Green’s defense while following a college football legend in Phil Bennett.
How Caponi fares will go a long way toward determining how UNT performs in its first season under new coach Eric Morris. The Mean Green recently finished off a key step in the adjustment process with the conclusion of spring practice.
“I have always had the mentality of preparing myself for an opportunity like this,” Caponi said. “When I was an assistant coach, I prepared like I was a coordinator and visualized what I would call throughout the week. That way I would be ready if I got the opportunity.
“I’m thankful to coach Morris for the chance to call a defense.”
Caponi won’t ask his players to do too much — at least not in terms of his scheme. He wants them to see what transpires on the field and react to it without having to think.
“You have to keep it simple,” Caponi said. “That is what I learned the last time I was a coordinator. You only get a certain amount of time throughout the year to work with your guys. The simpler we keep it, the faster they can play.”
Calling his defense might be the easy part for Caponi. It’s the building process that has been the challenge and will continue to be a dilemma right up until UNT opens the season this fall at home against Cal.
UNT is moving from the 4-3 scheme it ran under Bennett to the 3-3-5 system Caponi prefers.
The switch isn’t nearly as simple as it sounds.
Bennett recruited players who fit his system during a two-year stint running UNT’s defense under former coach Seth Littrell. The longtime college coordinator preferred players with quickness and speed over size in his system with four down linemen.
The system Caponi runs works better with bigger linemen who can hold up in a three-man front.
“Everyone likes players with good size,” Caponi said. “I’m more of a length guy. Guys using their technique, trusting their coaches and playing hard is what I’m worried about. Everyone wants the 6-5 guy, but just because we don’t have great size doesn’t mean we can’t be the best defense in the country. We’ll get guys to play hard.”
Bennett took a defense that finished last nationally in 2020 when UNT allowed 522.1 yards allowed per game and made the Mean Green competitive before retiring.
Morris hired Caponi away from Iowa State in the hope that he could help the Mean Green continue their rise after they allowed 31.7 points per game last season.
There’s a long way to go before the season, but Morris liked where the Mean Green stood in the late stages of spring practice.
“Our defense is doing a great job,” Morris said. “I’ve played against this scheme for a long time. That is why I hired coach Caponi. He’s good at what he does.”
While Caponi has a scheme he will start with, he vowed to adapt to fit his players’ strengths. Morris acknowledged after taking over the program that the makeup of UNT’s roster is less than ideal.
UNT has too many defensive linemen for a team that plays with a three-man front and not enough defensive backs to effectively fill a depth chart with five spots.
“We’re going to be multiple,” Caponi said. “We’ll tailor the scheme to what our guys do best. I’m really big on putting our guys in position to be successful and not asking them to do things they can’t do.”
UNT’s players have quickly built a rapport with Caponi.
Cornerback Ridge Texada knows UNT’s new coordinator as well as anyone on the Mean Green’s roster. He attended a camp at Iowa State during Caponi’s tenure as the Cyclones cornerbacks coach.
“Coach Caponi is a great guy,” Texada said. “He’s fun, but he’s also serious. He doesn’t play around and wants us to get this defense down as soon as possible so we can play our best. He’s teaching us a lot.”
Safety Nick Nakwaasah hasn’t known Caponi for nearly as long as Texada but has quickly become comfortable playing for him.
“He’s a really good guy and is willing to be vulnerable with players,” Nakwaasah said. “When you have a coach like that, it shows that he really cares and that it’s bigger than football with him. Once you have a guy like that, you play at a different speed and give it your all for him.”
For UNT’s players that meant paying attention to every minor detail since his arrival. Caponi said he was impressed with his players’ focus in January and February as the Mean Green prepared for spring practice.
The foundation helped UNT make dramatic strides in the spring that has Caponi and is players feeling confident about where they stand heading into the fall.
“He pays attention to the minor details,” said Jordan Brown, who is in position to start at middle linebacker. “I love his approach. He’s making us better. We have all bought in. He wants to make us our best.”
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.