Matt Caponi feature

North Texas defensive coordinator Matt Caponi works with his players during spring practice. Caponi worked over the course of spring to install his system and develop a rapport with his players. 

 UNT sports information

Matt Caponi took a minute to think back this spring. When was the last time he was fully in charge of a defense?

Matt Caponi 2

North Texas defensive coordinator Matt Caponi has spent years working his way up through the ranks of college coaches to have the opportunity to run a defense at the Football Bowl Subdivision level.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0