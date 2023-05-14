Vicente Marzilio certainly won't lack for experience when the NCAA golf regionals get underway.
The North Texas junior played in a regional in each of the first two seasons of his college career. He'll make it three on Monday after making the familiar drive north to Oklahoma and the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club for the Norman Regional.
Marzilio qualified as an individual and is competing in the Norman Regional for the second straight year.
“The experience will help me,” Marzilio said shortly after being named to the field earlier this month. “I have gained a lot of confidence in those first two years and played decent. I just didn’t put it together to get to nationals. Knowing how it’s going to be and the course will help. I know what to expect. It’s a matter of believing I can do it and making it happen.”
The Norman Regional will feature 14 teams and five players who qualified as individuals. Marzilio is seeded fourth among the five individual qualifiers.
The top individual in the regional who is not a member of one of the five teams that advance will qualify for the NCAA Championship that will be played from May 26-31 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Marzilio finished in a tie for 34th last season and tied for 21st as a freshman at the Stillwater Regional.
He finished in the top 25 in seven of the 11 events he has played this season and has cracked the top six three times. He ranks No. 229 in the latest Goflstat poll and has a 72.09 scoring average.
"I’m playing a course I played last year, which gives me confidence," Marzilio said. "If I play well, I can definitely make it to nationals, which would be amazing.”
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.