Playing in the NCAA golf regionals is becoming awfully familiar for North Texas standout Vicente Marzilio.
The junior found out Wednesday that he had been selected to compete as an individual in the Norman Regional at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club from May 15-17.
The tournament will mark Marzilio’s third appearance in a regional and his second in a row in Norman. That experience could pay dividends for the native of Argentina.
“It feels amazing,” Marzilio said of being selected. “I’ll have the chance to go to nationals again. I’m playing a course I played last year, which gives me confidence. If I play well, I can definitely make it to nationals, which would be amazing.”
The top individual in the regional who is not on one of the teams that advances will qualify for the NCAA Championship that will be played from May 26-31 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Marzilio has finished in the top 25 of seven of the 11 events he has played this season and has cracked the top six three times.
Marzilio finished in a tie for 34th last season and tied for 21st as a freshman at the Stillwater Regional.
He was holding out hope that UNT would break through to qualify for regionals as a team. The Mean Green came up short when they fell 3-2 to Charlotte in the match play semifinals of the Conference USA tournament.
“The experience will help me,” Marzilio said. “I have gained a lot of confidence in those first two years and played decent. I just didn’t put it together to get to nationals. Knowing how it’s going to be and the course will help. I know what to expect. It’s a matter of believing I can do it and making it happen.”
Tan named C-USA Golfer of Year
UNT senior Audrey Tan was named C-USA’s Golfer of the Year on Wednesday, when Mean Green coach Michael Akers was named the league’s Coach of the Year.
Tan is ranked No. 71 nationally and has seven top-20 finishes in nine tournaments this season.
Akers has guided UNT to three straight C-USA tournament titles.
Tan and Ellie Roth were both first-team All-C-USA selections. Patricia Sinolungan and
Emilie Ricaud were second-team picks, while Shreya Pal made the third team.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.