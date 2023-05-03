UNT golf notebook
North Texas standout Vicente Marzilio will play in the Norman Regional of the NCAA tournament. The junior is making his third regional appearance. 

 Zach Del Bello/UNT athletics

Playing in the NCAA golf regionals is becoming awfully familiar for North Texas standout Vicente Marzilio.

The junior found out Wednesday that he had been selected to compete as an individual in the Norman Regional at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club from May 15-17.

BRETT VITO

