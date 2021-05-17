STILLWATER, Okla. — North Texas freshman Vicente Marzilio began play in the NCAA Stillwater Regional on Monday, completing 36 holes of the 54-hole tournament with inclement weather expected on Tuesday, and is sitting at 2-over par after shooting a 73-73.
Marzilio is tied for 24th place with 18 holes remaining. The top individual not on one of the top-six advancing teams will advance to the NCAA Championship as an individual.
The tournament is scheduled to end on Wednesday and was supposed to be 18 holes per day over three days, but the schedule was changed to play 36 holes on Monday with a washout possible on Tuesday at Karsten Creek Golf Club. However, play is currently scheduled to begin for the final round at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
“Vicente’s speed around the greens was very impressive today,” UNT coach Brad Stracke said. “Karsten Creek is a very demanding course, and I felt like Vicente stayed in the moment throughout our 11-hour, 36-hole day.”
Marzilio earned the regional berth by winning the individual championship at the Conference USA Championship two weeks ago in Texarkana, Arkansas.
Marzilio was at 3-over in the first round before two birdies in the final six holes brought him to an opening-round 73. In the second round, Marzilio had three birdies over his final five holes for his 73.