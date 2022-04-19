Kai Huntsberry traveled a long road to have the opportunity to play at the Division I level.
The Louisiana native left home to play for a California junior college and spent last season at Mary, a Division II school in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Huntsberry enjoyed a breakout season with the Marauders that opened up the opportunity for him to reach his DI dreams.
The 6-foot-3 guard capitalized on that opportunity on Tuesday morning when he committed to North Texas.
Huntsberry announced his decision on Twitter and spoke with the Denton Record-Chronicle a short time later.
Never stopped dreaming! @MeanGreenMBB let’s get it going💚 #gomeangreen pic.twitter.com/7LX7SDZHbQ— Kai Huntsberry (@HuntsberryKai) April 19, 2022
"It's been a lot of hard work," Huntsberry said. "It's been satisfying to play college basketball in general. Mary will always be home for me. My teammates and coaches there supported me. It's been a really long journey to get to the level I wanted to play at since I was a little kid."
Huntsberry earned that opportunity with a breakout junior season. He averaged 19.6 points per game in 2021-22, was named the Northern Sun Newcomer of the Year and was also a first-team all-league selection.
Huntsberry entered the NCAA transfer portal on March 4. UNT was among more than a dozen schools that offered Huntsberry a scholarship, a group that included Bradley and Sacramento State.
He will have one season of eligibility remaining with the Mean Green.
"I chose North Texas because of the family feel," Huntsberry said. "The coaches really believe in me, were one of the first to offer me [a scholarship] and were there for me the whole time. I feel like it will be a great fit."
UNT lost senior guard JJ Murray to graduation and fellow starting guard Mardrez McBride to the transfer portal after last season. Huntsberry could help UNT fill that void after his breakout season at Mary that included a 42-point performance in a game against Minnesota Duluth.
"It was a life-changing experience to play at Mary," Huntsberry said. "I played with guys I will forever call friends and family.
"It was a really hard decision to leave because I love playing here."
Huntsberry received some interest from Division I schools coming out of high school and San Diego City College. It wasn't until he entered the transfer portal that the opportunities he had been waiting for arrived.
Huntsberry quickly decided that UNT was the perfect place to reach his dream of playing at the DI level.
Huntsberry is the second player to commit to UNT for its 2022 recruiting class. UNT previously picked up a commitment from New Hampshire transfer forward Jayden Martinez.
The Mean Green won the C-USA regular season title, knocked off Texas State in the opening round of the National Invitation Tournament and set a program record for wins in a season after finishing 25-7 this spring.
Huntsberry is looking forward to helping UNT build on that run.
"Coach wants me to come in and be myself," Huntsberry said. "I will do whatever I can to help the team."