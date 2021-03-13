FRISCO — Javion Hamlet ran straight toward North Texas fans who filled the stands at the Ford Center and cleared the scorers table with one leap.
The senior came to North Texas with one goal in mind: guiding the Mean Green back to the NCAA tournament.
Hamlet did just that on Saturday night, hitting a floater in the lane with 13 seconds left in overtime that lifted UNT to a 61-57 win over Western Kentucky in the final of the Conference USA tournament.
UNT rallied from a seven-point deficit late in the second half and knocked off a Hilltoppers team that was playing in its third straight C-USA championship game, setting off a huge celebration in front of hundreds of supporters who made the short trip from Denton.
Hamlet pointed to the stands as he was mobbed by teammates.
The Mean Green, the No. 3 seed from the West, won four games in four days to clinch an NCAA tournament berth. UNT (17-9) became the first team to pull off the feat in the C-USA tournament since Houston in 2010.
The Mean Green clinched their first NCAA tournament since that same season with their win over Hilltoppers, the No. 1 seed from the East Division.
Hamlet scored 20 points and was named the tournament MVP.
“He believes in himself,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “He is the toughest dude on the floor. The guys believe in him.”
UNT’s win came exactly four years after the school announced that it had hired McCasland to take over a program coming off an 8-22 season. The Mean Green hadn’t finished with a winning record in five years when he arrived.
McCasland immediately guided UNT to a 20-win season and the College Basketball Invitational title. The Mean Green went on to win at least 20 games in each of McCasland’s first three seasons and won the C-USA regular season title a year ago.
UNT was the top seed entering last season’s C-USA tournament that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Missing out on an opportunity to build on their regular season title provided motivation for UNT throughout the offseason and a rough ride though the weeks leading up to this week’s conference tournament. UNT had eight games canceled due to COVID-19 concerns and lost its last three games before the conference tournament.
Those tough times were all worth it when UNT came through in a tight spot in the C-USA final behind Hamlet, whose father was in the stands.
“It’s a blessing,” Hamlet said. “I want to thank God, my coaches and my teammates.”
UNT appeared as if it would cruise after blitzing WKU (20-7) from the opening tip, running out to a 17-0 lead.
Hamlet calmly pulled up and hit a 3 to get the Mean Green started. UNT went on to hit three shots from deep in its opening run that Mardrez McBride capped with a pair of free throws.
That lead evaporated in the second half McBride hit a 3 to put UNT up 39-29.
UNT went ice cold and went more than eight minutes without scoring. WKU capitalized and took a 48-41 lead on three Josh Anderson free throws with 2:57 left.
The Mean Green answered with the last seven points of regulation. McBride hit a 3 to force overtime.
Thomas Bell added another in overtime to put UNT up 55-53.
Hamlet did the rest, scoring six points, including the runner that put UNT up for good.
WKU went to Tavion Hollingsworth on its final possession. Bell came up with the block and James Reese iced the game with two free throws.
Those free throws completed UNT’s journey from where the Mean Green started when McCasland arrived to the NCAA tournament.
“It took a bigger level of belief from everyone to put ourselves in this position,” McCasland said.
UNT hasn’t been in that position in more than a decade.
Now the Mean Green are dancing for just the fourth time in program history.