Lucie Devier had her path in college tennis laid out just a few years ago, and it had nothing to do with playing at North Texas.
Devier grew up in France and followed the route several foreign players take when it comes to finding a place to play collegiately in the United States. She worked with an agency, contacted a few schools and decided her best bet was to pass on a chance to play at Kentucky and commit to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Those plans went up in smoke when Devier found out she didn't qualify academically.
Devier looks back on that setback now as a blessing. It put her on a different path that included a stop at Tyler Junior College. Two years at TJC were a key step in Devier becoming an impact player at UNT.
"I was supposed to go to a Division I program right away," Devier said. "I was disappointed, but it ended up being perfect for me because JUCO was a little easier to adapt to. I couldn't speak English, and everything was new. JUCO was easier."
Devier found a Division I home at UNT after her stint at TJC and will be a big part of the Mean Green's plans to turn a tough season around in this week's Conference USA tournament. UNT is the No. 10 seed in the 14-team event and will take on Louisiana Tech at 9 a.m. on Thursday at Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
UNT (9-11) lost nine of its last 10 matches of the regular season but had several close calls along the way, including 4-3 losses to Houston and UT-Arlington.
"We have a chance to make a run in the tournament," UNT coach Sujay Lama said. "Our record doesn't show how good of a team we are.
"We haven't played a complete match. When the top three players in our singles lineup show up, the three on the bottom don't deliver. When the bottom three deliver, the top three don't. When we play amazing doubles, we struggle to get three wins in singles.
"It's hard to pinpoint why we haven't won more."
What Lama is sure of is that UNT has the ability to put it all together.
"There is a run in us," Lama said. "We have to continue to believe we will have a complete match soon. It might as well be Thursday."
Devier will be a big part of UNT's plans to break through. She's played No. 1 doubles throughout the season and has played No. 1 singles most of the way.
Devier is expected to be in the No. 1 singles spot again this week.
"Lucie is the engine of our team," Lama said. "She is an emotional player. When she is in the right frame of mind, she lifts our team."
That has been the case more often than not the last few weeks. Devier has won three of her last five singles matches all coming in the top spot.
Devier credits that run of success to her growth over the course of her college career. The journey began after Devier found out she would have to go the junior college route.
"I developed a lot in junior college and became tougher mentally," Devier said.
She has continued that growth at UNT after Lama spotted her at TJC. Playing at the junior college level can be a challenge because schools at that level usually lack the resources of Division I schools.
Lama liked the way Devier handled those challenges. She was ranked second nationally in both singles and doubles and was the runner-up in the NJCAA national tournament in both.
"Lucie was looking for a place where she could develop and for people who care about her." Lama said.
The more Lama got to know Devier, the more he thought she would be a fit at UNT and with his coaching style.
"Lucie is a gentle hearted person and very emotional," Lama said. "Where I have helped her is stabilizing her emotionally."
That growth has helped Devier develop into a leader. Lama has seen her become more dedicated to being the best player she can be while setting an example for other players.
"Everything Lucie has done this year is very professional," Lama said. "She takes her recovery work very seriously. We were off today, and she was out here at 9 a.m. hitting balls."
That work has helped Devier make the most of her time at UNT.
"It's been a great two years here," Devier said. "My first year I spent the fall adapting to playing at the Division I level and did pretty well in the spring. This year I feel so much better."
Devier is hoping to continue her growth this week in the C-USA tournament. Like Lama, she is confident in UNT's ability to exceed expectations.
"We have a chance to do well in conference," Devier said. "We have a good team that is very deep. We have eight healthy players and a lot of confidence in doubles."
Devier is hoping to go out on a high note in what she expects will be her final season at UNT.
Devier has a fifth year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is planning on continuing her career at another school.
"I'm looking at my options and am talking to schools," Devier said. "I like to get out of my comfort zone and meet new people. I hope this isn't my last tournament here, but it could be."
Devier will leave UNT convinced a path she never anticipated that included a stop in junior college was the best one for her. The challenge now is to extend her stop at UNT — the latest in her journey — as long as possible.