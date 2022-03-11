Tylor Perry landed on the floor of the Ford Center on Friday and immediately slapped the floor with both hands in frustration.
The North Texas guard had hit so many clutch shots in the closing seconds of games this season, including a game-winning three against Louisiana Tech.
Cobe Williams, the Bulldogs defensive ace, remembered that shot well and came up with the key block in the closing seconds on Friday to help the Bulldogs hang on for a 42-36 win in the semifinals of the Conference USA tournament.
UNT won a program record 15 straight games before falling to UTEP in its regular season finale. The Mean Green (24-6) rebounded to beat Rice in the C-USA tournament quarterfinals but have now dropped two of their last three, a slide that might have ended their hopes of earning an at-large NCAA tournament bid.
“I don’t try to figure it out,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “Our path to the NCAA tournament is winning this conference.”
Louisiana Tech (24-9) ended UNT’s chances to do just that with a tremendous defensive effort. Williams capped it with the play that ousted UNT, the defending tournament champion.
UNT charged back from a 13-point second-half deficit to pull within three late and went to Perry for what amounted to its last chance while trailing 37-32 with 39 seconds left.
The Mean Green ran a play to free Perry up — one it used in a win at Louisiana Tech earlier in the season. Perry missed the shot but got a second chance and drilled a 3-pointer to give UNT a 63-62 win.
Williams knew what was coming when the Mean Green needed a three again. He rose up and got just enough of the ball to deflect it. Kenneth Lofton Jr. grabbed it to ice the game.
“Once I realized that play was coming, I got juiced up,” Williams said. “It felt good when we came down with the rebound.”
It was that kind of day for UNT, which struggled to get anything going in a defensive slugfest.
Thomas Bell scored 10 points and was the only player who finished in double figures for UNT, which shot 24.1% (13 for 54) from the field.
“Louisiana Tech played great defense and was really physical,” McCasland said. “We have been able to get baskets in the paint. We didn’t get any in the first half. They had it so clogged up. We got perimeter looks. On days like this when they don’t go in you have to create other opportunities with offensive rebounds. We weren’t able to do that.”
UNT finished with an 18-8 edge in points in the paint. That wasn’t enough on a day the Mean Green went 4-for-24 from 3-point range.
Two of those 3s came early in the first half when Perry connected twice to help the Mean Green run out to a 10-2 lead.
Nothing went right from there for UNT, which went scoreless for more than six minutes during a 15-0 Louisiana Tech run. Keaston Willis hit two 3s during the Bulldogs’ surge that Kenny Hunter capped with a pair of free throws to put Louisiana Tech up 17-10.
The Bulldogs led 21-13 at halftime after holding UNT to 19% (5 of 27) shooting from the field in the first half.
“We struggled to hit shots during their run,” Perry said. “You expect to make shots, but that is not always the way it works.”
UNT trailed 26-13 early in the second half before battling back. Mardrez McBride and Perry hit back-to-back 3s that pulled the Mean Green to withing four at 33-29 with 6:07 left.
UNT had rallied from behind in plenty of games throughout the season, including a 17-point comeback win over Louisiana Tech.
“It came down to the last couple of possessions,” McCasland said. “We were right there and had some good shots that went in and out. We made them when we got in close games. They didn’t go in today.”
Williams made sure of that on the possession that iced the game.
“He is a good defensive player and was a member of the all-defensive team for a reason,” Perry said. “That’s the way the game goes sometimes.”
Now UNT will have to sit and await its postseason fate.
“The worst part about this day would have been walking in that locker room knowing the season is over,” McCasland said. “We have an opportunity to play in the postseason, either in the Northern Invitational Tournament or the NCAA tournament. I am not very optimistic about our NCAA chances.”