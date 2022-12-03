Championship dreams ran through the minds of everyone with a tie to the North Texas football program a week ago as the Mean Green prepared for the Conference USA title game.
UNT knew it was in for a challenge when it took on UTSA, but there were reasons for hope. The Mean Green narrowly lost to the Roadrunners earlier in the season and were playing their best football of the season.
Those hopes turned to disappointment at the end of what UNT supporters will surely remember as an awful, terrible, no-good week for Mean Green athletics.
The Roadrunners — one of UNT’s biggest rivals — pulled away late for a 48-27 win that left the Mean Green still looking for that elusive championship under coach Seth Littrell.
That loss was the most painful part of the week for UNT, but it might not have been the most consequential.
Wren Baker, the athletic director who helped put UNT on track for an era of growth since arriving at the school ahead of the 2016 season, was hired away by West Virginia on Wednesday.
UNT has a host of decisions to make about the future of its football program and its athletic department in general.
Now the school must pick a leader to help make those decisions as well at a critical time in program history.
UNT will move from C-USA to the American Athletic Conference this summer, thanks largely to the foundation Baker helped lay for the program.
“It speaks volumes for his success here at UNT,” UNT President Neal Smatresk said of the fact that Baker was hired away to guide a program in the Big 12. “With solid infrastructure in place and a staff of great administrators and coaches, we are well positioned to continue our success.”
UNT’s success of the last few years has been due at least in part to the decisions Baker made along the way. He hired men’s basketball coach Grant McCasland and softball coach Rodney DeLong, who have both guided UNT to NCAA tournament wins.
Baker also played a key role in courting the donors who made a series of key facility improvements possible, including the addition of the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility.
Baker’s departure leaves a huge void in UNT athletics, one that won’t be easy to fill, largely because he’s so adept at making key decisions.
The hires of McCasland and DeLong were two terrific calls.
Now UNT will face another monumental decision without him in terms of Littrell’s future. The former Oklahoma fullback has guided the Mean Green to an unprecedented run of success.
UNT will find out where it is headed for its sixth bowl game in seven years under Littrell on Sunday. He’s headed into the final year of his contract after this season. Programs rarely let coaches head into the final year of their deals.
Has Littrell done enough to merit an extension?
Considering UNT is 7-6, appeared in the conference title game and is on its way to a bowl game, the answer is probably yes, especially when one takes into account the program’s history.
The Mean Green will play in the program’s 14th bowl game in the next few weeks. Littrell has guided UNT to six of those games but has yet to win one. The Mean Green have also lost in both of their appearances in the C-USA title game.
That decision of whether or not to extend Littrell would have been in the hands of a proven athletic director in Baker up until a few days ago.
The dynamic is different now.
The tough part about it for UNT is that a win over UTSA would have taken the question of Littrell’s future off the board.
UNT certainly would have extended Littrell if he walked off the Alamodome turf after guiding the Mean Green to their first conference title since 2004.
The school could still give him a new deal, especially if UNT wins just the fourth bowl game in program history in the next few weeks.
“Winning championships is big,” Littrell said in the days leading up to the C-USA title game. “That’s the goal and what my vision for this university has been, to be able to compete for championships, win championships and win bowl games.”
UNT still has a shot at a bowl win after its opportunity to win the C-USA championship slipped away in a loss to UTSA.
The Mean Green had a chance to provide a pick-me-up heading into that bowl game by beating UTSA after the news of Baker’s departure broke.
UNT couldn’t capitalize to end a week the program’s supporters won’t forget anytime soon, despite their desire to do just that.BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
