North Texas knew it was in for a challenge over the weekend when it took on UAB.
One glance at the way the game shaped up was all it took to realize it.
The Mean Green were on the road and faced the Blazers in what amounted to a do-or-die situation when it came to UAB's chances to earn a bowl bid. The hope for UNT heading into the day was that it had progressed enough to come through in a key game.
The Mean Green came up short in a 41-21 loss at Protective Stadium.
If there's anything that loss showed it's that the Mean Green's margin for error isn't what it appeared to be after consecutive blowout wins over Western Kentucky and Florida International.
UNT (6-5, 5-2 Conference USA) won four out of five heading into its game against UAB (5-5, 3-4) and picked up two of its better wins of the season in that span. WKU is 7-4 on the season, while Florida Atlantic is 5-5 also has a shot to become bowl eligible at the end of the season.
The Mean Green weren't perfect in wins over those two teams, but they avoided key mistakes. UNT couldn't replicate that performance against UAB and will now likely need to beat Rice in its regular season finale on Nov. 26 to earn a spot in the C-USA championship game.
"We didn't execute great in the second half," UNT coach Seth Littrell said. "You have to give them a lot of credit. We knew coming in that they are really good on defense. They're the best in our conference. You're going to have to play well. We made too many mistakes to beat a good team."
UNT isn't at the point where it can overcome them against a team like UAB. That was evident after two plays in the third quarter changed the game.
UNT came up with a key third down stop at the end of a 14-play drive and held UAB to a 39-yard Matt Quinn field goal that cut the Mean Green's lead to 21-20.
UNT needed to respond with points or at least stay on the field long enough to give its defense a breather but went three-and-out. Ikaika Ragsdale was stuffed on a third-and-2 run.
The Mean Green were in perfect position to overcome that mistake when UAB faced a third-and-8 situation three plays later.
Dylan Hopkins hit Tejhaun Palmer, who broke free over the middle for a 75-yard gain. UAB scored three plays later when Hopkins found Trea Shropshire for a 2-yard touchdown that gave the Blazers a 27-21 lead.
UNT was able to recover from the mistakes it made in wins over WKU and FIU. The Mean Green just doesn't have that big of a margin for error against quality opponents like UAB.
The big play really is big for UNT
One of the constants in UNT's run of success the last few weeks was that it was able to come up with a series of big plays.
Jordan Smart caught a 45-yard touchdown pass from Austin Aune in UNT's win over FIU, while Damon Ward Jr. hauled in a 56-yard touchdown in the Mean Green's win over WKU.
Explosive plays are always important. We saw just how much UNT relies on them in its loss to UAB.
The Mean Green came up with a few while jumping out to a 21-17 halftime lead. UNT safety Logan Wilson forced a fumble that Sean-Thomas Faulkner recovered at the UNT 42-yard line.
Aune hit Jyaire Shorter for a 53-yard gain on the next play to set up an Isaiah Johnson 1-yard touchdown run that put UNT up 21-14.
Ikaika Ragsdale also broke off a 30-yard run in the first half.
Those were two of the only big plays UNT mustered. Aune took several other shots down the field but didn't connect in the second half.
UNT's running game didn't produce many big plays either.
The Mean Green were forced to slowly move the ball down the field. That's not where UNT is at its best.
The Mean Green had one 15-play touchdown drive and a 10-play drive that ended in a missed field goal.
UNT was forced to play UAB's game. The Blazers were much better at it and came up with scoring drives that lasted 14, 12 and 11 plays.
UNT's bye came at a great time
UNT was without running back Ayo Adeyi and defensive end Kadren Johnson for its game at UAB.
Adeyi leads UNT with 690 rushing yards. The surprise was Johnson missing the game. The junior posted two sacks at WKU and had started six straight games.
Having Johnson probably wouldn't have changed anything, but it certainly didn't help.
UNT did have a bye earlier this season after its win over FAU, but the Mean Green certainly look like they need a break from both a physical and mental standpoint after their loss to UAB.
They'll get one this week.